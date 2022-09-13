The Crown sees an 800% increase in Netflix viewership after Elizabeth II’s death

O

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has had repercussions around the world, including in the entertainment business; as the monarch was exhaustively portrayed on screen.

With the news of his death all around, the drama series The Crown certainly benefited from the context, as the Netflix production saw a massive increase in its ratings.

According to data from Whip Media, views of The Crown on Netflix have quadrupled in the United States since Elizabeth’s death. In the UK, the series has seen its viewing figures increase by 800%.

The series is currently taking a break from filming its fifth season, which arrives later this year, according to showrunner Peter Morgan.

a royal drama

The Crown follows the highlights of Elizabeth II’s life, starting with her coronation at a very young age after World War II.

The cast changes every two seasons, with the monarch having been played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in the first 4 years of the series. For the final two seasons, Imelda Staunton takes on the role of Elizabeth.

The series’ extensive cast has also included Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, John Lithgow, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corin, Gillian Anderson and Emerald Fennell.

For season five, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, while Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Lesley Manville will play Margaret and Jonathan Pryce will play the latest incarnation of Phillip.

All seasons of The Crown are available on Netflix.

