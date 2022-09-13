The epic look of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the next film from the intergalactic team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters next year, specifically on May 5, 2023.

The film will premiere exactly six years after the release of the second film, an unusual wait for Marvel Studios films. Much of this delay comes from the fact that director James Gunn was fired from the film and then was only rehired after having already signed a commitment with Warner/DC.

But after so many setbacks, production is finally happening and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce a character fans have always wanted to see introduced to the MCU: the Adam Warlock.

The character will be played by Will Poulter (Bagulho’s family), an actor who was chosen by Marvel and Gunn after doing very well in the tests, beating actors like Regé-Jean Page and George MacKay.

And last month, Marvel showed the first trailer for the film during San Diego Comic-Con, and among the excerpts that leaked was the look of Adam Warlcok, which fits the description that the Brazilian website Chippu had already given in June. Check it out below:

The Chippu website has already said that the character would have both skin and golden hair, and that his uniform would have an armor look that would be predominantly golden, but with elements of the shoulders, chest, arms and waist with red accents.

On his neck, the website says that there will also be the traditional skull, a kind of pendant that the character also carries in the comics. The site also claims that in the images seen the character was not wearing any kind of cape, but as with many films, it could be introduced through CGI in post-production.

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the film you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!