The first pages of the prelude comic to the movie The Flash released

Prequel HQ preview of The Flash movie shows The Flash calling himself by his hero name for the first time in the DCEU.

The pages show The Flash fighting Gotham City criminals who are in his city, Central City. The preview also shows the Scarlet Speedster calling himself “Flash”; this is the first time the hero of the DCEU is called that.

Check out the first pages of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1:

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive will be a three-issue comic book miniseries, which is written by Kenny Porter and illustrated by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra and Jason Howard,

The work is canonical foroh DCEU and will serve as a prelude to the film directed by Andy Muschietti.

Read its synopsis:

“Barry Allen’s adventure to save the world with the Justice League has made Central City’s favorite son a truly skilled and inspiring superhero. But when a new threat called the Girder emerges in Central City, Barry seeks advice from Batman to hone his powers. Under the Dark Knight’s tutelage, the Fastest Man Alive will have to find a way to defeat this metallic threat or else be crushed by the force of the Girder.”

The first comic in the comic book series will be released this Tuesday, September 13th.

already the long The Flash is scheduled to premiere on June 22, 2023 in theaters in Brazil.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

