The highest paid actors of 2022

Some movie names have managed to make huge fortunes with just a single major Hollywood production. THE Variety released the highest salaries of actors and actresses of 2022, with values ​​reaching US$ 100 million.

In this case, it’s impossible not to think about Tom Cruise. The actor receives a box office bonus even before the films premiere, which guarantees him an even greater remuneration.

As for the latest film, “Mission: Impossible” (2023), sources estimate a salary of $12 million to $14 million, while “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) could bring in $100 million or more, for the actor.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise,” said one executive. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson [The Rock] justify their salaries”. According to the magazine, the actor’s success is a result of the remnants of a time when people went to the movies to see Hollywood stars and not superheroes.

Since Marvel started producing dozens of films with a Tom Cruise-style character line, the studio has had great success at the box office, but these actors don’t necessarily manage to attract the same audience as productions outside of this genre. On the other hand, streams like Netflix and Apple TV stand out when it comes to salaries.

An example is the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio, who will receive $ 30 million from Apple to work on “Killers of the Flower Moon”, a film by Martin Scorsese.

Or Millie Bobby Brown, who will receive US$ 10 million for the sequel to “Enola Holmes”, and Chris Hemsworth who will earn US$ 20 million for the sequel to “Extraction”.

Check out the list of the highest salaries in Hollywood in 2022:

1- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick ($100 million)

2- Will Smith – Emancipation ($35 million)

3- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon ($30 million)

4- Brad Pitt – Formula 1 Drama ($30 million)

5- Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam ($22.5 million)

6- Will Ferrell – Spirited ($20 million)

7- Chris Hemsworth – Rescue 2 ($20 million)

8- Vin Diesel – Fast and Furious 10 ($20 million)

9- Tom Hardy – Venom 3 ($20 million)

10- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker 2 ($20 million)

11- Ryan Reynolds – Spirited ($20 million)

12- Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3 ($20 million)

13- Jason Momoa – Aquaman 2 ($15 million)

14- Eddie Murphy – Hedgehog 4 ($15 million)

15- Chris Pine – Star Trek Sequel ($13 million)

16- Steve Carell – Minions 2 ($12.5 million)

17- Ryan Gosling – Barbie ($12.5 million)

18- Margot Robbie – Barbie ($12.5 million)

19- Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes 2 ($10 million)

20- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka ($9 million)

21- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer ($4 million)

22- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer ($4 million)

23- Daniel Kaluuya – No! Do not look! ($4 million)

24- Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends ($3.5 million)

25- Anya-Taylor Joy – Furiosa ($1.8 million)

