“The White Lotus” Wins Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries

“The White Lotus” won the Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries or Anthology Series at the US Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night (9/12).

With that, “The White Lotus” became the most awarded series of the night, bringing its number of wins to 10 Emmys. Among them are the trophies for Best Supporting Role, won by Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, as well as Best Screenplay and Direction, which was doubled by Mike White, the creator of the attraction.

With an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “The White Lotus” follows a weekend at a paradise resort for the filthy rich. The tourists are played by Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, among others, and the result looks like “Parasite” on an island.

Conceived as a miniseries, the attraction ended up being a hit on HBO and became an annual series, functioning as an anthology with new characters each season.

The next wave of episodes should show another group of guests at another location, in a different unit than the fictional hotel chain that names the series.

See the original trailer below as an incentive to get to know the series, also available for streaming on HBO Max.