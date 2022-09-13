The world has 50 million people in a situation of modern slavery, says UN | World

Modern slavery has increased around the world in recent years, spurred in particular by the pandemic, and nearly 50 million people were trapped in forced labor or forced marriage last year, the UN said on Monday.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The UN has a goal of eradicating this evil by 2030, but last year, 10 million more people were in a situation of modern slavery compared to world estimates for 2016, according to the report published by the International Labor Organization ( ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) – two UN agencies – with the NGO Walk Free Foundation.

Of the 50 million affected, 27.6 million are individuals subjected to forced labor and 22 million are married against their will.

Women and girls account for more than two-thirds of people forced into marriage, and nearly four out of five are people who experience commercial sexual exploitation, according to the report.

The pandemic – which has led to a deterioration of working conditions and an increase in workers’ indebtedness – has reinforced the machine of modern slavery in all its forms.

The report’s figures show that nearly one in 150 people in the world is a victim of some form of modern slavery.

The data, which come from nationally representative household information, indicate that the cases of slavery are not transitory, but last several years.

“It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving. Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights“, said Guy Ryder, director of the International Labor Organization (ILO), in a statement.

“Trade unions, business organizations, civil society and citizens have a key role to play,” he added.

Group of 11 men denounces a condition similar to slavery in Indaiatuba work

Dozens of Paraguayans are rescued in a situation similar to slavery in a cassava plantation in MS

The report proposes a series of measures that would represent a significant step towards ending modern slavery.

Among the measures, according to the ILO, are:

Improve and enforce labor laws and inspections.

End state-imposed forced labor.

Strengthen measures to combat forced labor and human trafficking in companies and production chains.

Expand social protection and strengthen legal protections, including raising the legal age of marriage to 18 without exception.

2 of 2 Modern Slavery — Photo: g1 Modern slavery — Photo: g1

Women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable. Almost one in eight forced laborers is a child, and more than half of them are victims of commercial sexual exploitationl.

Migrant workers are three times more likely to face forced labor than non-migrant adult workers.

António Vitorino, director general of the IOM, highlights “the urgency of ensuring that all migration is safe, orderly and regular”.

“Reducing the vulnerability of migrants to forced labor and human trafficking depends, in the first place, on national political and legal frameworks that respect, protect and realize the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants”, he adds, according to the communiqué.