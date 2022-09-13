They have already managed to copy Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro on Xiaomi mobiles – Tecnoblog

O Dynamic Island is one of the highlights of iPhone 14 Pro. The function takes advantage of the pill-shaped hole in the cell phone apple to display brief information and notifications, a mix of hardware and software. But it didn’t take long and the feature is now available on Android phones from Xiaomi.

This is what Vaibhav Jain shows. On Twitter this Sunday (11), the founder of TechDroider demonstrated a Xiaomi mobile with notifications similar to Apple’s novelty. The feature was offered to smartphones of the Chinese brand by theme developers for MIUI, Xiaomi’s interface.

The dynamic notification appears next to the hole to house the camera, positioned in the upper left corner. By clicking on the element, the user has access to buttons to control music playback. Notifications are also briefly displayed in the dynamic area.

To Jain, the theme developer stated that the modification was still in the process of being reviewed to be published on the Chinese theme store. “So if Xiaomi approves it, it will be available in the theme store,” he explained via Twitter. However, this does not mean that the change will be available in countries other than China.

The iPhone 14 Pro promoted one of the biggest revolutions in the line since the iPhone X. After five years, Apple began to abandon the notch to adhere to the hole in the screen, just like other Android phones. But the company did it in a different way: the operating system takes advantage of the notch to improve alerts.

The solution is known as Dynamic Island. The software feature joins the two holes, adopting a pill shape, and offers an interactive and flexible cutout. Thus, the notch is adapted to display notifications, warnings and even the widget to control music playback.

Undoubtedly, Apple has given a new face to the cutout, making it more useful. However, this is a solution that took a long time to appear, considering that Android phones have had the hole in the screen for many years. And in these cases, the cutout only serves to house the front camera.

