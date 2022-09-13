Three countries were banned from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; see which – World

Invitations to the funeral of the queen elizabeth II, scheduled to take place on Monday (19), were not sent to three countries. UK government sources said they were not called to the ceremony. Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.

At the event, thefrog will be represented only in ambassador levelthe interviewees explained to the AP.

The nations would have been purposely ignored, as the UK, along with Western allies, seeks to isolate Russia and partner Belarus on the world stage. At economic sanctions and other measures applied against countries are a response to the Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and the country’s military were also targeted by British sanctions and were not called to attend the funeral, according to government sources.

About 500 representatives must attend to the event held in London. The invitations were sent to the heads of state of most nations with which the UK maintains diplomatic relations, the BBC.

A range of world leaders, from Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro to the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand confirmed presence at the farewell ceremony, which will probably be one of the biggest diplomatic meetings UK in years.

On Friday (9), Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian head of state Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral.

He added that while Russians “respect” the queen “for her wisdom”, the Russian president’s presence at the event was not an option – but added that it was still to be decided who would represent the nation at the ceremony.

Princess Anne will accompany the former monarch’s coffin on a flight from Edinburgh to London, arriving later this Tuesday (13). The procession will proceed to Buckingham Palace, where the oak casket will be received by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family.

