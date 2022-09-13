Tite praises Scarpa, from Palmeiras, and says there is room in the selection

Coach Tite, from the Brazilian team, praised midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, for his recent performances with the São Paulo team’s shirt.

Participating in today’s edition of “Bem, Amigos”, the gaucho confirmed that the 28-year-old player is on his radar after a question from Caio Ribeiro, a commentator for Grupo Globo.

“Yes, I really like Scarpa. Some time ago, I asked about Scarpa’s backstage. He was summoned when he was in Fluminense [em 2017]. Has a creative ability, [joga] with mobility. He’s a very good player. He has peripheral vision,” Tite said.

In the sequence, the coach said that the call-up for the last games of the selection before the World Cup, scheduled against Ghana (23 September) and Tunisia (27 September), is also serving to give “opportunity” to some athletes.

“The selection needs to affirm its consolidation in these two games. Is this call serving as an opportunity? Yes. If it were a call-up, would they be the same names? No”, Tite began.

“Anyone who didn’t go can go. They’re running and we’ll be following along. It’s consolidating, it’s giving these athletes the opportunity to play”, concluded the coach during the SporTV program.

The latest list from Brazil had news: defenders Bremer, from Juventus, and Ibañez, from Roma, were called up for the first time, while striker Pedro, from Flamengo, was once again listed. On the other hand, names like Gabriel Jesus and Daniel Alves did not appear.