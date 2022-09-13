Tite reveals preference of Brazilian coach as successor in the selection

Tite, who has been in charge of the Brazilian team since 2016 and who will step down at the end of the World Cup, revealed that he prefers to see a Brazilian as a successor in the post, and not a foreign coach, as many ask.

In participation in SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos”, the coach also reinforced that, despite his opinion being known behind the scenes, he does not have any kind of participation in the choice of the team’s new coach.

“I do not feel comfortable [para participar da escolha]. I can? I can, but I don’t want to. I didn’t even do that at Corinthians when I was world champion. You have to get executives with enough capacity to see what model they had and what they can do,” he began.

He justified his “support” for the next coach of the selection “to be a Brazilian professional” by citing some colleagues in the profession.

“That’s my feeling. Of the last five South American world champions, four are Brazilians: me, Paulo Autuori, Abel Braga and Felipão [pela seleção]. then comes the [Carlos] Bianchi. They are professionals identified with the country’s culture. It’s my position. But I don’t feel comfortable naming names.”

Also participating in the program, Juninho Paulista, CBF football coordinator, revealed that the entity will not study names for the position of national team coach until the end of the World Cup. The former midfielder also made an appeal to the entity’s leaders: the maintenance of the commission and professionals who work in medical, physiological and psychological areas.

“It’s time for leaders to evolve”

Also in “Bem, Amigos”, Tite criticized the managers of Brazilian clubs when he was approached about the coaches’ musical chairs.

“We said that the press has to evolve in the analysis. Right. I heard that the coaches had to study and grow a lot. It’s true. I heard that the athletes, tactically, are in the process of evolution. It’s time for the managers to evolve too “, started.

“It’s time for the directors to create processes or find these athletes and trainees, who studied, and give the conditions. And give them time to work. leaves. […] we don’t respect Law Suit. Managers need to be better informed”, Tite concluded on the SporTV program.