Top 10 Blake Lively Movies According to Metacritic » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The Age of Adaline has found a resurgence in popularity since it was added to Netflix this month. The 2015 romance fantasy film suddenly entered the streaming service’s top 10 movies list, proving that Blake Lively’s charm and talent still continue to resonate with audiences.

Lively first gained mainstream attention as Serena van der Woodsen on the hit teen show, Gossip Girl, but the talented actor’s foray into cinema was also full of successes. With an extensive list of credits in Metacritics, the formidable fashionista has proven time and time again that she is a consistently capable and underrated performer.

10 Accepted (2006) – 47

When Bartleby and his friends are not accepted to any college, he comes up with the genius idea to fake acceptance to a fictional university to deceive their families and avoid their disappointment. However, due to a technical glitch on the fake school’s website, all young adults who applied were also accepted.

This racy comedy failed to delight critics, who criticized the film for its campy plot and predictable jokes. Blake Lively’s role as Monica is sadly reduced to the trope of “love interest” with no real depth to the character outside of her being the object of Bartleby’s affection. Jonah Hill does a commendable job of bringing some genuine laughs to the film, but it wasn’t enough to delight the box office.

9 New York, I Love You (2009) – 49

This romantic comedy follows the lives of people trying to navigate the trials and tribulations of love in New York City. The film is an anthology divided into 11 short films, each with a different cast and director. In addition to Lively, the star-studded cast includes James Caan, Bradley Cooper and Natalie Portman.

Blake Lively’s role in the Brett Ratner-directed segment of the film is, unfortunately, very tiny. She plays a popular high school student who breaks up with her boyfriend on prom night, playing a bit of the short’s villain. The film didn’t resonate as much with audiences as it did with critics, despite its impressive cast list. Most of the criticism was attributed to the haphazard script and the films’ inability to find a cohesive thread. Unlike the title, the film was unable to adequately capture the essence of New York, according to critics.

8 The Age of Adaline (2015) – 51

In 1937, Adaline Bowman is in a car accident which, by some mysterious cause of events, causes her to stop aging. Adaline has been 29 for nearly 80 years and has adapted to a life of isolation. When she meets a handsome man named Ellis, she begins to question whether or not she should finally step out of the shadows and be happy.

Blake Lively was praised for her balanced and subtle portrayal of the immortal Adaline Bowman. She was able to flawlessly convey the agency of a woman who has been alive for decades, while still bringing her trademark charisma to the role. Harrison Ford’s cinematography, costume design and surprisingly candid performance make this film a truly beautiful and entertaining viewing experience.

7 Savages (2012) – 59

This action-thriller directed by Oliver Stone follows two best friends, Chon and Ben, whose successful marijuana business draws the attention of a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. When the cartel kidnaps the couple’s girlfriend, Ophelia, Chon and Ben work tirelessly to find a way to save O and finish them off.

Gratuitous violence and an incoherent third act are what most critics found in this summer crime drama. Despite a particularly menacing and mesmerizing performance by Salma Hayek, the film’s cast does not stand out due to the wild uninspired script and extended runtime. Lively does a decent job with what she’s given, but the role is unfortunately reduced to being a “damsel in distress” archetype.

6 The Superficials (2016) – 59

A medical student travels to a secluded Mexican beach in hopes of some much-needed relaxation. While surfing, the young woman is attacked by a great white shark and is stranded 200 meters from shore. In a harrowing race against the rising tide, she must figure out a way to survive before it’s too late.

Blake Lively was praised for her captivating performance as Nancy Adams in this well-directed shark thriller. Not only does the actor deftly carry the entirety of the film on her shoulders, but she also proves to be quite a capable action star. While the dialogue in the film was criticized for being pedantic, it didn’t stop. the shallow waters from becoming a huge box office success and hailed as one of the best shark attack movies of all time.

5 The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008) – 63

After spending a few years continuing the pants-splitting tradition, the four best friends begin to believe the magic has dissipated and begin to go their separate ways. When the pants are lost, however, the women band together to save their tradition and their friendship.

The entire cast comes together in this sequel to its 2005 predecessor. All the actors are as charming and relatable as ever, which unsurprisingly makes The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 a pleasant and playful experience. Lively, in particular, has many moments to shine, especially in her scenes opposite Blythe Danner. The film is also considered one of Alexis Bledel’s best performances.

4 Café Society (2016) – 64

In 1930s Hollywood, Bobby starts working for his talent agent uncle Phil. He falls in love with Phil’s assistant Vonnie, but when news of his affair with Phil is discovered, Bobby returns to his home in the Bronx. Bobby soon marries socialite Veronica, but when Vonnie comes to visit, he finds himself torn between the past and the present.

Café Society received mixed to positive reviews from critics, who praised the scope and cinematography, but found flaws in the script’s predictability. Lively is overjoyed at conveying the sex appeal and biting wit of Veronica Lake and Jane Russell. Style, substance and a captivating soundtrack make this film a delightful entry into Lively’s filmography.

3 The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) – 66

When four best friends discover that one pair of jeans mysteriously fits all of them, they decide to spend the summer documenting the adventures they each go through wearing the pants. What starts out as a fun romp quickly turns into a tale of love, loss and self-discovery.

The four main actresses have a magnanimous chemistry that permeates the entire film. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a moving and occasionally comic look at the strength of female friendship and the coming of age of womanhood. While each protagonist’s side story is extremely entertaining, it’s when the four of them are together that the film really blossoms.

2 A Simple Favor (2018) – 67

When mom vlogger Stephanie befriends chic Emily, she finds herself captivated by Emily’s glamorous and successful life. Problems arise when Emily mysteriously disappears from town and Stephanie is left to uncover the truth, finally discovering that her new friend is not who she appears to be.

This 2018 sleeper wowed critics thanks to its witty script, captivating mystery, and stellar performances by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Director Paul Feig does a remarkable job bringing a more modern take on the noir genre, creating a truly original and exciting cinematic experience. The mystery at the center of the film is so well constructed that it’s no surprise that a simple favor is one of the best mysteries about infidelity.

1 The City (2010) – 74

This crime thriller follows a group of Boston bank robbers who plan to rob their next target, Fenway Park. The group’s leader, Doug MacRay, wants out of this life of crime, but his loyalty to his “brothers” makes it difficult, even when a relationship with a former hostage promises a better life for him.

Many critics at the time of release considered The city to be one of the best films of 2010. Director Ben Affleck is able to include non-stop action and intensity while also including a story about love and friendship. In addition to Lively, the performances of the rest of the cast are one of the strongest elements of the film.