‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson’s favorite scene involved Kristen Stewart’s legs on her shoulders

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have stacked curricula. However, they are still better known for their work in The Twilight saga. The duo spent five years filming extremely popular films, breaking box office records along the way. Of course, both have great memories of their time on set. But what was Pattinson’s favorite scene to film? The answer may surprise the fans.

‘Twilight’ Stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson | Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

Robert Pattinson seriously questions some of Edward Cullen’s decisions

While Twilight It is ultimately a love story, Pattinson was not shy about how strange he thinks he is. The headlight The actor was sincere about finding some of his strange character’s behaviors. For example, he asks why Edward, who lived over 100 years, constantly subjected to a high school life to start.

‘The Batman’ actor reveals one of his favorite franchise scenes

Of course there are many elements of Twilight that Pattinson seemed to like. the Batman Actor seemed to enjoy filming some of the covetest scenes. In fact, he loved to film the scene of the birth of Renesmee in Breaking Dawn part 1. While the scene is bloody and bloody for fans to watch, Pattinson seemed to have fun how bizarre it was to film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkrpgjyhblo▶”SRC =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/qkrpgjyhblo?feature=oembed ”Frameborder =” 0 ″ ALLOW = ”Accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Related: Robert Pattinson advances his hearing of ‘twilight’ by ‘ags’

“I loved filming this scene,” Pattinson, shared at a press conference. “It was crazy! I had Kristen’s legs on my shoulders, cream cheese all over my face to represent her womb, and then you say to yourself, ‘But what kind of movie am I recording?’

Why Pattinson loved to film the scene of the birth of Renesmee

Continuing, Pattinson also explained that the scene was his favorite because it was very different from the work he had already done in the franchise. He appreciated the “pure horror” and the “complete madness” of the scene. “Twilight It has been an epic, adventurous but at the same time very romantic story, ”he explained. “Until this scene. taylor [Lautner] And I sat there laughing. It was so crazy… sometimes we wondered: what kind of movie will it be? ”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnrzxwxgqlg▶”SRC =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/rnrzxwxgqlg?feature=oembed ”Frameborder =” 0 ″ ALLOW = ”Accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Related: Robert Pattinson about his first impression of Kristen Stewart

‘The Twilight Saga: Dawn – Part 1’ Had other gross elements

It is clear, Twilight Fans will notice that the birth scene was not the only part Breaking Dawn part 1 That was very disgusting. Seeing Bella’s body deteriorated was a challenge for some fans who have sensitive stomachs. It was particularly embarrassing when Renesmee broke Bella’s spine. Also, for those who are Melindros, it may have been a challenge to watch Bella drink blood as if it were nothing more than a smoothie of red fruits.

While Breaking Dawn part 1 It was filled with more wild moments, it seems that Pattinson still had fun filming some of the scenes. And considering that the wedding and honeymoon of Bella and Edward happened in the movie, Twilight The fans who waited for romance also had their dose.

Related: ‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart was vomiting between each outlet during this iconic scene of ‘Eclipse’