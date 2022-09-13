Two-time Champion Zendaya and Round 6’s Lee Jung-jae Are Emmy Highlights

Zendaya won the Emmy again for Euphoria and became the youngest actress to win the award twice. She went to receive the historic award in a black Valentino dress – hello, we had already said that it is in fashion – and received a lot of affection on the internet, including Oscar-winning actresses like Viola Davis ❤️.

Beautiful Zendaya received the second award for Euphoria (Photo: Disclosure / Emmy)

Another highlight of the night was the Lee Jung-Jae award, for Round 6 – a Netflix phenomenon series. The 49-year-old actor was the first Asian male to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama.

Look, how cute he receiving the award:

The 2022 Emmys took place this Monday (12), in Los Angeles, with a presentation by Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). “The White Lotus”, “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were the big winners of the night.

Check out the winners:

drama series

“Succession” (WINNER)

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Yellowjackets”

comedy series

“Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

Actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6” (WINNER)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Drama series script

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” (WINNER)

Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”

Chris Mundy – “Ozark”

Dan Erickson – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Comedy series directing

MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”

Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”

Comedy series actress

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (WINNER)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Actress in a drama series

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (WINNER)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Directing in a drama series

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6” (WINNER)

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Ben Stiller – “Rupture”

Mark Mylod – “Succession”

Cathy Yan – “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”

Comedy series script

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”

Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’

Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”

Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

comedy actor

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Variety special itinerary

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (WINNER)

“Ali Wong: Don Wong”

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”

Screenplay for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Mike White – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”

Directing in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Mike White – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

John Wells – “Maid”

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”

competition program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls” (WINNER)

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout” (WINNER)

Toni Collette – “The Ladder”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda received the award for “The Dropout” (Photo: Disclosure / Emmy)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”

variety talk show

“Last Week Tonight” (WINNER)

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

series of sketches

“Saturday Night Live” (WINNER)

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”

Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Alex Borstein, – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (WINNER)

Patricia Arquette – “Rupture”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (WINNER)

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”

John Turturro – “Rupture”

Christopher Walken – “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter – “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”

Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” (WINNER)

Colin Firth – “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield – “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Wedding”

Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy”