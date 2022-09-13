Ubisoft and NVIDIA don’t agree about bugs in Assassin’s Creed Origins on GeForce RTX

Update in GeForce line drivers brought several visual problems to the 2017 game

Launched in 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins recently started to introduce a series of visual bugs in its PC version. The reason for this is a driver recently released by NVIDIA, which causes textures start to wobble and artifacts manifest randomly at different points on the map on machines with GPUs from the line GeForce RTX.

The problem has already been noticed by several players, who began to publish videos showing what happens on sites like YouTube. While for some people the artifacts appear punctuallyfor others they appear quite intrusively — and there are reports that the situation also affects Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

According to affected players, game visual issues started to surface after installing NVIDIA WQHL 465.89 drivers. Since then, both the GeForce RTX maker and Ubisoft have shied away from any responsibility, claiming that the problem is the responsibility of the other.

Ubisoft says it doesn’t plan to update Assassin’s Creed Origins

In a statement posted on Steam, Ubisoft claims the issue is NVIDIA’s responsibility and that, for its part, it has already ended support for Assassin’s Creed Origins. The graphics card manufacturer claims that the only way to fix the issues is through an update of the affected software — something that is clearly not going to happen.

Since the situation began to be reported, the two companies’ support divisions are shifting responsibility back and forth, and none seem willing to resolve the situation. So, at least at the moment, anyone who has an RTX line card and wants to play Origins or Odyssey will have to accept the situation or download and install a pre-465.89 video driver.

It is worth noting that none of the bugs or artifacts reported seem to arise for those who have GPUs from the GTX line or have opted for hardware manufactured by AMD. Although Assassin’s Creed Origins is an “old” game by industry standards Triple A, the game remains quite popular and has gained a new wave of players recently thanks to its free distribution on Amazon Prime Gaming of the Month for September.

Source: WCCFTech