Ukrainian airline SkyUp reinvents itself after the Russian invasion and sets an example of resilience

Photo by Eric Salard, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





More than six months have passed since that February 24, 2022, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, in an act condemned by a large part of the international community, which brought in response signs of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and a cataract of sanctions fell on the Russia.

Ukrainian commercial aviation, which had already been deeply hit by the pandemic, had to face a new challenge. In this context, the local low-cost company SkyUp has shown resilience, even without being able to operate in its home country, as reported by a survey carried out by the website Aviacionline.

“The company’s main effort is now focused on supporting the Ukrainian economy and preserving jobs. Despite the significant operational difficulties caused by the war, SkyUp remains standing and continues to function”, said the company in a note, detailing that around 80% of employees are partially or fully employed, out of a total of around 1,100.





when the war started

In the first months of the war, SkyUp carried out humanitarian missions such as 21 evacuation flights on the Chisinau – Tel Aviv route, transporting 2,835 refugees. It also transported around 112 tons of humanitarian cargo such as medicine, baby food, household chemicals, blankets and diapers, among others. These items were distributed in refugee centers in Moldova and in several Ukrainian cities.

The company also participated in the organization, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Shaktar Football Club, of a series of charity matches that raised USD 320,000 with which 750 protective helmets, 1,500 first aid kits and other items were purchased. needed by soldiers and citizens affected by war.

how to stay alive

A key to SkyUp’s survival has been offering its aircraft and crews for lease to the international community. Since February, contracts for leasing with nine companies, five of which are still in operation. In total, the company’s fleet performed 4,219 flights that transported 619,527 passengers to 227 destinations.

Photo by Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





As can be seen in Ch-aviation’s database, there are three Boeing 737-800s operating for Turkish Corendon Airlines, two for Hungarian Wizz Air, two for Czech Smartwings, one for Tailwind Airlines and one for Freebird Airlines, both latest from Turkey.

“We pay special attention to flight safety. In 2022, SAFA inspectors performed 22 inspections of SkyUp Airlines flights at various airports.”the airline said. “The SAFA coefficient is a system to assess the level of safety of foreign aircraft flights in the range ‘0’ to ‘1’. The closer the airline is to the ‘0’ indicator, the higher its security level. Today, SkyUp’s SAFA indicator rating is 0.3, which means a high level of standards compliance and flight safety assurance.”followed.

SkyUp has also been certified as compliant with Swiss aviation safety standards, opening up new possibilities for your business.

Result of reinvention

As a sign of the success of its reinvention in difficult times, in August SkyUp incorporated a Boeing 737-800 (UR-SQM registration), so the current fleet consists of ten aircraft of this model and two Boeing 737-700s.

To service its aircraft, SkyUp has established a line maintenance base in the Turkish city of Antalya, employing 41 staff. Its aircraft can operate anywhere in the world, with the exception of the Russian Federation, Belarus and the territories where hostilities are taking place.

The low-cost company is currently planning its operation for the upcoming winter and summer seasons, seeking partnerships with tour operators in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Baltics.

Photo by Kevin Hackert, CC BY-NC 2.0, via Flickr





“By using our planes, they can help hundreds of Ukrainians working in our country and their families, and they will also provide additional support to Ukraine, which is currently fighting for democratic values.”said the company. “SkyUp Airlines continues to work and, together with all Ukrainians, takes the country forward, towards victory. Let’s create a new story together. Glory to Ukraine!” concluded.

aerial network

Until January 2022, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the SkyUp network covered three cities in Ukraine (Kyev, Odessa and Lviv) and 19 cities abroad: Alicante, Barcelona,​​Batumi, Paris-Beauvais, Dubai, Yerevan , Funchal, Istanbul, Lodz, Lisbon, Madrid, Nice, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Almaty, Ras al-Khaimah, Tenerife-Reina Sofia and Tel Aviv.

According to data obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, SkyUp had a weekly offer of 17,766 seats in 94 weekly operations. This represented 79% of the capacity offered in January 2020. In 2021, the low cost carried 2,546,899 passengers and 786.5 tons of cargo on 15,962 flights.

For the 2022 summer season, SkyUp planned to roll out over 50 new routes to reach 31 cities if the war is over by then. If this is not the case, the company will have to continue looking for contracts with operators in Europe.