US eases sanctions against Huawei in new clash with China over technology standards

Apparently, after nearly four years under heavy US sanctions, the Huawei will finally be able to access some technologies that were previously restricted. The information was shared by the US Department of Commerce.

According to representatives of the agency, the department should change some technology standards, allowing even sanctioned companies to use them. The only US requirement is that interested manufacturers need to get in touch to talk to the regulatory body.

The change in US positioning seeks to curb China’s efforts to set international standards, as Beijing has made headway in the segment and this could reduce Washington’s influence in the technology sector.

Commenting on the matter, Alan Estevez, Under Secretary for Commerce, Industry and Security, said: