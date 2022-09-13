US eases sanctions against Huawei in new clash with China over technology standards

Apparently, after nearly four years under heavy US sanctions, the Huawei will finally be able to access some technologies that were previously restricted. The information was shared by the US Department of Commerce.
According to representatives of the agency, the department should change some technology standards, allowing even sanctioned companies to use them. The only US requirement is that interested manufacturers need to get in touch to talk to the regulatory body.
The change in US positioning seeks to curb China’s efforts to set international standards, as Beijing has made headway in the segment and this could reduce Washington’s influence in the technology sector.
Commenting on the matter, Alan Estevez, Under Secretary for Commerce, Industry and Security, said:
The new rule offers more security to US industry and other organizations […] it must allow for continued US leadership in critical sectors.
For now, Huawei has not commented on the matter and the Commerce Department has not said what technologies may be released to the Chinese manufacturer. Analysts believe that the first novelty may appear soon and it will likely be related to 5G.
Huawei still cannot launch smartphones with support for the fifth generation network. Therefore, a possible negotiation with the US could finally release the technology to the company together with Android and the entire Google ecosystem.
It is worth remembering that Huawei has always denied that it is a threat to the US, and the company has started to develop proprietary technologies. Therefore, as much as the loosening of sanctions may be good news, it is unlikely to paralyze the Chinese’s efforts to depend less on the West.
On the other hand, these US sanctions end up hurting companies in the country and the lobby of many of them has put pressure on Congress for Washington to let the market flow freely.