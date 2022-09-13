Veteran military waits 10 hours in line to see Elizabeth II’s coffin – News

A crowd took over Edinburgh on Monday (12) to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. People from various parts of Scotland and the United Kingdom arrived early on the Royal Mile, the city’s main thoroughfare, to closely follow the funeral procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles, where the body will be veiled for 24 hours.

Alongside wife Heather, John Burleigh, 69, traveled from the west coast of Scotland to pay his respects.

“She was an incredible woman, an example to all of us, because of her integrity, dignity, charisma and humour. Everything about her is unshakable. She was queen for 70 years and helped make the UK a great nation. people want to come here to see it. It’s not the monarchy, it’s a family,” said Burleigh, dressed in the traditional kilt.

Friends Elaina Hall, 48, and Kim Sinclair, 60, took a flight from Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland, to participate in the occasion.

“We arrived last night and are flying back tonight. We woke up at 5 am and got here at 7 am to get a seat right in front of the railing,” Hall said.

“We love the royal family, especially the Queen. She has done so much for our country. We came to pay our respects and be a part of history. It’s great to be here,” added Sinclair.

Chairs, coats, umbrella, food, water, comfortable shoes. Everyone came prepared to endure several hours of waiting until the procession.

Wrapped in a blanket, Marilyn MC Leear, 70, proudly recalled the day she met the Queen.

“I was a children’s nurse. Five years ago I was invited to a party in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse for my services to the national health system, before I retired. I shook the Queen’s hand. It was a very memorable day,” said MC. Leear, who traveled from Larkhall, a city 40 minutes from Glasgow.

John Burleigh and his wife, Heather, traveled from the west coast of Scotland to pay their respects. Image: Patricia Dantas/UOL

better than classroom

Englishwoman Katharine Caldwell, who has lived in Scotland for 18 years, did not think twice about letting her four children “skip school” today to accompany her.

“I’m from London, I was born near Windsor. And of course the royal family has always been a big part of my life. The children were born in Scotland. They were supposed to go to school today, but I thought it would be more important for them to be here. pay our respects and be part of history.”

One of her daughters, Charlotte, 9, came with the complete kit to honor the queen: a corgi dog, a Paddington teddy bear, flowers and a letter.

Ann Fraser (left) and her granddaughter Cara Macpherson Image: Patricia Dantas/UOL

All nationalities and ages

Anna Cooper, 42, who has lived in Edinburgh for two years, also took her daughters Grace, 13, Maggie, 10, and Ellla, 5, with her “snacks and tablets” tactic to keep them entertained during the long wait. .

Cara Macpherson, 34, fulfilled the wish of her grandmother Ann Fraser, 80, when she suggested driving four hours north of Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

“She was sitting at the kitchen table yesterday watching everything on TV and said, ‘I’d really like to go over there.’ So I decided to come with her. We respect the queen a lot,” Cara said.

What was noticeable among all those present was an atmosphere of generosity. Elderly people taking turns sitting, people offering water, sandwiches or snacks to each other, adults allowing children to go ahead to get a better view of the procession.

When the funeral procession finally passed through the crowd, which included King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – the Queen’s four children – tears streamed down the faces of many as most tried to capture the moment. with their cell phones and cameras.

“You can see all the respect she received from the number of people who came to Scotland to pay their respects. It was impressive, the whole nation. I’m so proud to be Scottish, we created something remarkable to keep the Queen’s memory.” Melville, 72, of Glasgow.

Queue to get the wristband that gives entry to St. Giles, where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is being laid to rest Image: Patricia Dantas/UOL

first in line

George Higgins61, veteran of the Scots guardsmissed the entire procession with members of the British royal family, but was first in line to see the queen’s coffin at the Cathedral of St. Giles. He waited over 10 hours in line.

“I arrived at 6:45 am. At 1 pm I received the bracelet and we came to wait here. I was lucky and privileged to be the first. I served for 12 years, I was in action twice in Northern Ireland,” he said. Higgins.

“She was my boss. Not just anyone can say that. Me and my colleagues we can. I came to pay my last respects, say goodbye and thank Her Majesty for everything she has done for this country,” added the former soldier.

Described by some of those present as “a more intimate farewell”, the wake of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh runs until 3 pm this Tuesday (13). At 5pm, the body will be transported from St. Giles to the city airport.

The monarch’s coffin is scheduled to leave Scotland on a 6pm flight to London, England, where her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey next Monday (19). The date has been declared a national holiday in the UK.