VSR does not ‘make a ceremony’ and detonates Lisca’s stance after dismissal at Santos; “Outside the field…”

This Monday (12), a request much requested by Santos fans was answered: the dismissal of coach Lisca. The professional failed to direct the team to good results and left the position after nine matches. There were a total of two wins, three draws and three defeats, accumulating just nine of the 27 possible points. The professional’s passage through Alvinegro Praiano was not praised even by the fans, not by the press.

TNT Sports journalist Vitor Sergio Rodrigues was one who used social media to question Lisca’s work. The communicator pointed out that the professional does not give confidence to take on future football teams. In addition, the Coach behavior off the pitch also came to be cited as a point of distrust on the part of the commentator.

“And I have no confidence in handing over a football department to coach Lisca. He was a curious character there in the beginning. Today, he is a confused coach, with questionable postures off the field and with a very short shelf life ”analyzes VSR.

In addition to criticizing Lisca’s attitude, VSR also questioned the high shooting in the position of coach of Clube Paulista. According to Vitor Sergio, Santos is finding difficulty in defining a competent professional to lead the team. For this, the communicator used as an argument the changes made by Peixe in the last three months in the Vila’s reserve bank.

“After Sampaoli, Santos had: Jesualdo Ferreira, Cuca, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fábio Carille, Fábian Bustos and Lisca. In addition to Marcelo Fernandes as an interim, 4 times. All this in 33 months. It’s hard to find a wayrecalls Victor Sergio.