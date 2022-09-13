Want to know who else you chat with on WhatsApp? Follow this step by step and DISCOVER

Did you know that, through a super simple step-by-step, it is possible to know who you talk to the most on WhatsApp? Finding the “favorite contact” in the app is super easy! However, it is important to pay attention not to misuse the information. But after all: how to do this analysis and discover the true answer? We explain below.

Countless Brazilians search the internet for updates on WhatsApp news. To have access to official data, a golden tip is always to consult sites with a proven reputation and reliable media outlets. In addition, it is worth distrusting the information that is disseminated on social networks and YouTube. All care is little!

Learn more about WhatsApp

Before we explain the step by step to find out who is your preferred contact on WhatsApp, it is worth talking about the app in general. A lot of people don’t know, but WhatsApp was created in 2009 by Brian Acton and Jan Koum – both former employees of the Yahoo! company. Currently, the platform is managed by META, the company of Mark Zuckerberg (which also owns Instagram and Facebook). With around 2 billion active users, spread across more than 180 countries, the company is headquartered in the American city of Santa Clara, California.

How to know who you chat with the most on WhatsApp?

As we mentioned earlier, it’s super easy to find out who you chat with the most on WhatsApp. The step-by-step can be accomplished using only the application, without downloading third-party software or official extensions. We explain below the complete tutorial – which is useful both for those who have cell phones with the Android operating system and Apple customers – check it out.

Access WhatsApp;

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen;

Go to “Settings”;

Choose the “Storage Data” option;

Then click on “Manage Storage”;

At this point, you will be able to check a list with the contacts you have talked to the most (spent data);

From there, just tap on the contacts and check out more in-depth data about your digital relationship with the person in question.

In addition to knowing who you chat with the most on WhatsApp, what’s new in the app?

Soon, WhatsApp should implement one of the most requested features by users: the possibility to browse the app without the “online” status. According to a website specializing in application updates, the novelty should arrive soon. It is currently available in the Beta (testing) version of the app.