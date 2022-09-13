Wendel celebrates goals at Zenit and explains why he refused Flamengo | international football

“The decision to stay was even out of gratitude,” said Wendel.

– I have always been valued and treated very well at Zenit, I would not feel good exercising the clause unilaterally to leave. We talked, and they offered a renewal, it was the best for everyone at that moment – said the midfielder, in statements sent to the ge.

Supported by a FIFA measure, any foreign player acting in Russia or Ukraine can unilaterally suspend his contract. Wendel did not want to use such a device to leave Zenit and go to Flamengo. But he insisted on thanking the affection of the Brazilian fans.

“Flamengo’s interest made me very happy and the repercussion was great”, said the steering wheel.

– It was all the time notification on the cell phone with people sending prints and news links, asking if I was really going, if it was true… My representatives talked to Flamengo, and they had other conversations too, I don’t know if I can talk about clubs, but giant clubs from Italy and England. I was very happy with these interests – admitted the player.

Wendel decided to renew contract with Zenit even after FIFA and Uefa punished all Russian teams, which are excluded from international tournaments. He, however, does not believe that his absence from the Champions League will harm the future of his career.

– Zenit is a giant club, and the Russian Premier League is seen all over the world. I know my work here is being seen. I was called up to the Olympic team playing here, and of course I dream of the main team, for that I have to keep playing well at Zenit.

In 10 games so far in 2022/23, Wendel has scored six goals and is second only to Malcom in Zenit’s top scorer this season. The former Sporting equaled the amount he had in the two previous seasons for the Russian team.

He is one away from reaching his best year in his career, in 2017, when he scored seven goals for Fluminense. Closer to the area, the midfielder expects the numbers to continue to improve.

– I’m glad the ball is coming in. We work a lot on a day-to-day basis, this attack at the entrance of the area, so I feel very confident to try in the games. I hope this phase continues, but the most important thing is to always help the team to win, whether with goals or not.

The hat-trick against Orenburg was his first of his career. Goals come more often, but Wendel says it’s not his priority.

– Who doesn’t like to score, right? But I don’t keep thinking about it on the field, there the focus is to win the matches, if I have the chance to hit the goal, I will. The same thing to find a pass with more effect, but never force these situations.