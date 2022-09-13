What does Google know about you?

Have you ever questioned what Google knows about you? After all, when you use the internet, it is practically inevitable to use a service from this company, whether to access an email or to do some research on a subject of interest to you. So follow this article and find out what information does google have about you and learn how to limit some of them.

User information that Google stores

While there is Google’s security, there is also a concern that everyone should have, which is privacy, since everything you do through Google is stored on the company’s servers. See below what information is collected when you use this platform.

web activities

Google has a history of searches, so all your activities on the web are recorded, as well as what you do in the company’s applications like Chrome, for example. In addition, activities and actions performed on Android, such as opening applications, are also recorded.

Location

When you use a Google application, especially on cell phones, it is quite common to register where you are at the moment. This history can be useful if you need to find a cell phone or laptop that has been lost or stolen.

Audio and voice activities

Every time you ask the Google Assistant to perform an action, that voice command given to it is saved by Google. These commands are even stored in a list where you can see all of them, including the possibility to play them.

YouTube search and play history

YouTube is Google’s video streaming service, used by millions of people every day. Google stores both search history and viewing history for this site, that is, videos that you have opened and played.

How to prevent the registration of this information?

Now that you know some of the information that Google stores about you, you may want to disable the option to record this data, at least the ones you consider to be more private. For this, you can access this link and just go to each link referring to the information that you do not want to make available. In addition, it is also possible to delete the information saved by the website.