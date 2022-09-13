WhatsApp tests feature that prevents your messages from being ignored

The users of Whatsapp always take advantage of the news implemented by Grupo Meta, owner of the application. Recently, WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in messenger, released a new function of the messaging platform.

The novelty will be advantageous for users who end up ignoring important messages. In short, alert boxes will be created, which will only be undone after the message is answered. The feature will prevent messages from being forgotten.

The tool, like the others in the Whatsapp, must be enabled or disabled whenever you want. However, it is still in the testing phase, so if it is approved by the public of the Beta version, it can be implemented in stable WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is developing personal chat for users to chat alone

WABetaInfo also announced that the messenger intends to implement a feature for users who are adept at personal chat. The tool was highly requested by the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters.

Typically, users of Whatsapp usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended.

Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no word on when it will be available. In short, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be pinned like any other conversation.

WhatsApp releases reaction to messages with any emoji

It was recently released to the Whatsapp a new option to react to messages using any emoji. The feature is an update from the previous version, which limited the use of only six figures.

In addition to being able to react to a message, whether text, photo, video, audio or file, with any emoji, the user will also be able to use different skin tones according to the capacity of the sticker.

To check if the news has reached you, just press for a few seconds on a message. If a ‘+’ sign appears as a seventh option, it means that the feature is already available in your app.

On the button, you can select the desired emoji or even search for the magnifying glass icon. As usual, the functionality is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.