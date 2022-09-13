WhatsApp: VERY awaited feature will become reality in the application; find out which

One of the most awaited features by users is about to be released on Whatsapp. According to information from WABetaInfo, the messenger should soon launch the function to hide online status.

Initially, the function will be released to WhatsApp Beta users, for testing and tweaking. It will then gradually be made available to all users of the traditional application model.

How will the new tool work?

According to the information, users of the Whatsapp will be able to use the messenger without leaving a trace that they are online for their contacts, which is great for those looking for a little more privacy.

The way in which the new service will work is still not exactly defined by the company responsible for the messenger. However, it seems that users will be able to disable their online status through the “Privacy” tab.

It is necessary to remember that there are already ways to hide your profile online, through third-party applications. However, an alert should be made about the risks that the user may run in installing these applications, as they are often invasive.

WhatsApp off cell phones in 2022

In fact, the most used messaging application in Brazil will stop working on some models of devices in the coming days. This is because the new application update will not be compatible with older operating systems.

THE list of cell phones that will be without whatsapp in 2022 is extensive and includes the operating systems best known by Brazilians, such as iOS, Android, KaiOS, among others.

Whatsapp justifies the decision as follows:

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

List of cell phones that will be without Whatsapp in 2022

Below you can check the list of cell phones that will be without whatsapp in 2022:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

See: What to do when your cell phone is stolen

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.