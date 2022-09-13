When will Charles be crowned king?

King Charles III was formally proclaimed this Saturday the new monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 countries that have the occupant of the British crown as head of state. This Monday (12), he made his first speech to the British Parliament and, shortly afterwards, traveled to Edinburgh to accompany the funeral processions.

According to the protocols established in “Operation Unicorn”, Buckingham Palace’s action plan after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, these are the steps foreseen for the immediate succession.

However, the official coronation of Charles can take months and only takes place after a period of mourning for the queen and after all necessary preparations have been made.

Coronation is not necessary for the prince to become king — just as Camilla has already become the queen consort.

According to the British royal family’s website, the coronation ceremony is “an occasion for pomp and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, it has essentially remained the same for over a thousand years. For the past 900 years, the ceremony has taken place in Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession

1 / 12 Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II Getty Images two / 12 King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body Chris Jackson/GettyImages 3 / 12 Princess Anne escorts the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage 4 / 12 King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body Reproduction / BBC 5 / 12 Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland 12.Sep.2022 – Oli Scarff/AFP 6 / 12 Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 7 / 12 Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession Getty Images 8 / 12 Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession Reproduction / BBC 9 / 12 Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession Reproduction / BBC 10 / 12 Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral Reproduction / BBC 11 / 12 Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh Reproduction / BBC 12 / 12 Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles Reproduction / BBC

What happens now?

A period of mourning went into effect from the day of her death (8) to seven days after the monarch’s funeral, scheduled for the 19th, at Westminster Abbey, in central London. Royal mourning is provided by members of the royal family, royal residence officials, representatives in official functions, and troops who performed ceremonial functions.

This is the first time since the 18th century that a monarch’s funeral has been held there. King Charles has approved the funeral to be a public holiday across the UK.

In the meantime, royal residences are closed until after the Queen’s funeral — including the Queen’s Gallery and Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh. Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House are also closed, as is Hillsborough Castle — the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

The flags in the royal residences remain at half-mast until 8 am after the last day of royal mourning.

Queen Elizabeth’s body was left during this Monday (12) at St. Giles in Edinburgh for 24 hours to allow close family members to pay their respects.

Afterwards, the body goes to the Palace of Westminster, in London, to receive visits – which are open to the public, upon purchase of a ticket.

Throughout this period, the usual parliamentary activities are suspended from Westminster to Holyrood.

In total, the national royal mourning is expected to last between 12 and 13 days — a decision that will be made official by King Charles III.

The queen’s body is to be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin is next to where Duke Philip, his parents and his sister Princess are buried. Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd