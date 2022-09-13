When will Charles be crowned king?

King Charles III was formally proclaimed this Saturday the new monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 countries that have the occupant of the British crown as head of state. This Monday (12), he made his first speech to the British Parliament and, shortly afterwards, traveled to Edinburgh to accompany the funeral processions.
According to the protocols established in “Operation Unicorn”, Buckingham Palace’s action plan after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, these are the steps foreseen for the immediate succession.
However, the official coronation of Charles can take months and only takes place after a period of mourning for the queen and after all necessary preparations have been made.
Coronation is not necessary for the prince to become king — just as Camilla has already become the queen consort.
According to the British royal family’s website, the coronation ceremony is “an occasion for pomp and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, it has essentially remained the same for over a thousand years. For the past 900 years, the ceremony has taken place in Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”
Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession
Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body
Princess Anne escorts the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body
King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body
Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles
What happens now?
A period of mourning went into effect from the day of her death (8) to seven days after the monarch’s funeral, scheduled for the 19th, at Westminster Abbey, in central London. Royal mourning is provided by members of the royal family, royal residence officials, representatives in official functions, and troops who performed ceremonial functions.
This is the first time since the 18th century that a monarch’s funeral has been held there. King Charles has approved the funeral to be a public holiday across the UK.
In the meantime, royal residences are closed until after the Queen’s funeral — including the Queen’s Gallery and Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh. Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House are also closed, as is Hillsborough Castle — the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland.
The flags in the royal residences remain at half-mast until 8 am after the last day of royal mourning.
Queen Elizabeth’s body was left during this Monday (12) at St. Giles in Edinburgh for 24 hours to allow close family members to pay their respects.
Afterwards, the body goes to the Palace of Westminster, in London, to receive visits – which are open to the public, upon purchase of a ticket.
Throughout this period, the usual parliamentary activities are suspended from Westminster to Holyrood.
In total, the national royal mourning is expected to last between 12 and 13 days — a decision that will be made official by King Charles III.
The queen’s body is to be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin is next to where Duke Philip, his parents and his sister Princess are buried. Margaret.
Queen Elizabeth 2nd
Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image
Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940
Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in April 1969
Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969
Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970
Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979
Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975
Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981
Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.
Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela
Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.
Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William
Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004
Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss
