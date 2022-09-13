Being one of the Avengers of the original lineup that still continues in the MCU, Thor also became a record holder for solo films in this universe, starring in four feature films. You can now check out the latest hero title right from the comfort of your home. Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.
Where to watch Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor: Love and Thunder is available for Disney+ subscribers, the famous streaming service that has the great movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to other heavy franchises. Disney+ has different subscription types, including monthly and yearly. Currently, the monthly fee for the streaming service is BRL 27.90with a one-year subscription coming out BRL 279.90.
movie plot
Directed by Taika Waititi, responsible for Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder shows the hero in a mid-life crisis, on a journey of self-discovery. While Natalie Portman returns as Jane, who is now Mighty Thora fearsome villain also appears in the MCU: Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. In this way, the God of Thunder must face a new threat, which is played by the excellent Christian Bale. Check out the official synopsis below.
The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.