Being one of the Avengers of the original lineup that still continues in the MCU, Thor also became a record holder for solo films in this universe, starring in four feature films. You can now check out the latest hero title right from the comfort of your home. Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

Where to watch Thor: Love and Thunder



Image: Marvel Studios/Reproduction

Thor: Love and Thunder is available for Disney+ subscribers, the famous streaming service that has the great movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to other heavy franchises. Disney+ has different subscription types, including monthly and yearly. Currently, the monthly fee for the streaming service is BRL 27.90with a one-year subscription coming out BRL 279.90.

movie plot

Directed by Taika Waititi, responsible for Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder shows the hero in a mid-life crisis, on a journey of self-discovery. While Natalie Portman returns as Jane, who is now Mighty Thora fearsome villain also appears in the MCU: Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. In this way, the God of Thunder must face a new threat, which is played by the excellent Christian Bale. Check out the official synopsis below.