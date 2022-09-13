Who is Julia Michaels, chosen to celebrate Disney’s centenary?

During the D23 ExpoDisney announced the production of the musical animation wish as a way to celebrate its 100 years. In addition to having the directors of Frozen (2013) as screenwriters, the production will have Julia Michaels as the composer of the original songs that will be the soundtrack of the feature. A well-known name in the pop scene, the artist gained visibility writing for celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Julia Carin Cavazos adopted the stage name Julia Michaels and began singing at age 12. At 14, she entered the music industry and wrote the series’ opening song. Austin & Ally (2011-2016); later, it became the name behind the greatest hits compositions.

The artist is credited in 20 songs who have already arrived at Billboard Hot 100with 12 of them reaching the top 40. Some examples are sorryby Justin Bieber; Lose You to Love Meby Selena Gomez; Love Myself, by Hailee Steinfeld; and Miss Moven’Onfrom the group Fifth Harmony – from the time that Camila Cabello was still part of the girl band.

Listen to Sorry by Justin Bieber Song that reached the top of the Billboard has composition by Julia Michaels

After writing for well-known names, Julia felt it was time to truly put her foot down and launch herself as a singer. When composing her debut single, issuesthe artist revealed to Entertainment Weekly magazine that the lyrics were very personal and that he couldn’t imagine anyone else singing in his place.

As of 2017, she has released three EPs: Nervous System (2017), Inner Monologue Part 1 (2019) and Inner Monologue Part 2 (2019). The first album of his career only arrived in 2021, with the release of Not in Chronological Order.

Watch the Issues video Debut single was part of Nervous System EP (2017)

Julia Michaels had four Grammy nominations throughout its 28 years: new artist, song of the year by Issues and If the World Was Ending, and was featured as a songwriter in the nomination of the album Back Of My Mind (2021) by the singer HER in the best album of the year.

The singer has already opened tours for artists such as Shawn Mendes, maroon 5, Niall Horan, Keith Urban and P!nk. She never actually did a show in Brazil, but in 2016 she landed in the country for the closing of the olympic games from Rio de Janeiro. Along with the Norwegian Kygo, she presented the song Carry Me to the public.

Now, the next career challenge will be Composition for the movie Wish. The film will tell the story of Asha, a girl who sees darkness grow in the realm of desires and thus wishes for a star, which comes to life. The idea is to show the origin of the magic that permeates the works of Disney studios. Can animation earn Julia a Grammy or an Oscar?