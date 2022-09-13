Why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship Almost Didn’t Last

ads

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s love story almost played out very differently. Despite having officially reunited in 2007 via Us Weekly, the couple had a major problem in 2011 when they briefly split. According to Billboard, Timberlake and Biel released a joint statement and confirmed that they have split. “Addressing media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that they have mutually decided to part ways,” the statement read.

At the time, the two stars kept the exact reason for their split to themselves. However, Timberlake briefly touched on the breakup in a profile for Vanity Fair later that year, expressing that he still cared about Biel. “I’d rather not talk about her because it’s painful for me,” the singer said, adding, “I don’t want to say much more because I have to protect things that are dear to me – for example, her. She is the most important person in my life alone. In my 30s, she is the most special person, okay?” During the same interview, the singer spoke about his thoughts on marriage. At the time, the singer stated that he “didn’t know” if he wanted to get married, but would consider “if it takes two people to make it official”.

Later that year, the couple got engaged over the winter break, according to Billboard. They got married 10 months later on October 19, 2012.