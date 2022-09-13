Will Harley Quinn still return to the DCEU? James Gunn Reply!

Margot Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide squad‘ (2016) and reprized the role in ‘Birds of prey’ (2020) and ‘The Suicide Squad’‘, directed by James Gunn in 2021.

After that, Robbie said she would like to take a break from her performance as the character, so her fate remains uncertain on the big screen.

Nonetheless, Gunn confirmed that she will still return to the DCEU.

On your Twitter profile, Gunn shared on Twitter some unpublished images of the production ofThe Suicide Squad’ in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Harley Quinn’s debut in ‘Batman: The Animated Series‘.

That’s when a fan asked the filmmaker if we’d see Harley in the DCEU again, and he went straight to the point, saying ‘yes’.

“Harley Quinn debuted 30 years ago today – September 11, 1992 – on ‘Batman: The Animated Series’. Thanks to Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for creating this wonderful character that I absolutely rejoice in writing, directing and creating stories. #Harley Quinn”

Harley Quinn debuted 30 years ago today – September 11, 1992 – on Batman: The Animated Series. Thanks to @Paul_Dini & Bruce Timm for creating this wonderful character I find an absolute joy to write, direct, & create stories for. #Harley Quinn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1uP6HBx46 —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 11, 2022

“Will Harley Quinn return to the DCEU?”asked the fan.

to what Gunn he responded:

“Yea.”

As he did not go into details, it is not yet known when we will see the character again…

Despite being highly praised by critics, ‘The Suicide Squad’ failed to draw audiences to cinemas.

Even though it was released during the pandemic, the film performed well below expectations and grossed only $165.4 million worldwide. Were $55 million in the USA and $110 million in the rest of the world.

Now, in an interview with playlistthe director James Gunn revealed that he is more focused on the second season of ‘Peacemaker‘ is that ‘The Suicide Squad 2‘ it’s gonna take a while…

“Warner and I already talked about Suicide Squad 2, but honestly I only have a few hours a day to work on the projects. And I’ve had so much fun working on television that I really think that’s what I’m going to spend the next year of my life doing. I’m working very seriously on another DC project where I’m very involved in writing and directing. There will be a mix of ‘Peacemaker’ characters in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m involved with some other things [da DC] too,” he said.

the budget of ‘The Suicide Squad’ it was high $185 million.

The film became the DCEU’s worst grossing, behind ‘Birds of prey’ (which made $201 million).

“Welcome to Hell – aka Bell Reve, the highest death rate prison in the United States. Where the worst super-villains are kept and where they will do anything to escape – even join the super-secret and super-doubtful group Task Force X. Today’s suicide mission? Assemble a group of scammers including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Dart and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them hard and throw them (literally) on the remote, enemy-ridden island of Corto Maltese.”

Some names reprise their roles from the previous film, such as Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag).

Among the novices are Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga and Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Borg Flula, Sean Gunn and Mayling Ng.

