Will the Greatest Showman 2 happen? Hugh Jackman talks movie sequel

The actor commented on a possible sequel to the musical!

the show king is one of the most popular musicals of recent years. starring Hugh Jackmanthe eternal Wolverine, the film won the hearts of the public by celebrating the realization of dreams and having several circus elements. But can the film get a sequel in the future? Jackman has the answer to that question.

During an interview with VarietyHugh Jackman was asked about some comments that the actress Michelle Williamswho works with him in the show kingmade about wanting to participate in a possible sequel to the musical.

In response, Jackman fueled the desire of film enthusiasts by stating that “there is always a chance”. However, the actor pointed out that “there are no plans and there is no roadmap that is known yet”. Hugh also took the opportunity to thank Michelle, saying that “good to know” that she has an interest in being in a second film.

You can check out the moment of the interview, published on Variety’s Twitter profile, below:

the show king was released in 2017 and follows the story of EN Barnum (Hugh Jackman), a man who is determined to fulfill his biggest dream: opening a circus. Charismatic, he brings together a group of misfits to present people with the best that weirdness can offer.

Directed by Michael Gracey (Pink: All I Know So Far), the musical also has Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the cast. The film is available on Disney+.

Also enjoy: