Windows 11: see the main news of the 22H2 update that arrives this month

Microsoft will release the Windows 11 22H2 (Sun Valley 2) update later this month on September 20th. The update brings small improvements and new features to the operating system. Check out the main news below:

Start menu

A new feature that will allow you to pin more apps or activities to the recommendations section of the Start Menu is being tested by Microsoft. In the future, the tab will also be able to open files in Office Web. However, it is necessary that the device does not come with full desktop applications.

Task Manager

Source: Bleeping Computer

Task Manager gains a new design based on Fluent UI and WinUI, making the app more accessible on touchscreen devices.

The new version will use a new sidebar or hamburger menu to display processes and performance options. The top bar now displays the brand and name of the device, model, CPU or RAM in use.

taskbar

The drag and drop feature on the taskbar will be back, allowing you to either drag files to apps pinned to the taskbar or even take apps to create shortcuts.

memory integrity

A new feature prevents malicious code from entering high-security processes. The function can be enabled in Windows Security by going to Device Security > Core Isolation.

file explorer

(Source: Bleeping Computer/Reproduction)Source: Bleeping Computer/Reproduction

File Explorer will now support tabs in Windows 11 version 22H2, making it possible to easily manage folders/directories with an experience similar to tabs in Microsoft Edge.

How to update Windows to the latest version

Any Windows Insider user can access the Beta Channel to download the latest OS update and then install it.