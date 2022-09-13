Woman in labor is abandoned on the road for not paying R$ 65 fee

Admin 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A 24-year-old woman in labor was abandoned by the side of the road for non-payment of an ambulance service fee, in the city of Uttar Pradesh, India. ) and reverberated on social media after journalist Rajesh Sahu asked for help to identify those involved.

In an interview with “Times of India”, Rekha’s relatives informed that they could not pay the amount of 1,000 rupees (approximately R$65) of fee for the ambulance service. Therefore, the driver stopped the vehicle and the nurse ‘asked’ the woman to leave.

Also according to the report, the pregnant woman was taken to a hospital by another service and is doing well. The driver, Abhishek Pratap, and the nurse, Ajit Kumar, were arrested for negligence.

The case is still being investigated by the local authorities, to verify the involvement of the owners of the service provider.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Pilot tells of the odyssey he faced when picking up a Varig Boeing 777 in the United States

The Boeing 777-200 registration PP-VRJ – Image: aeroprints.com / CC BY-SA 3.0, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved