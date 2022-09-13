Woman in labor is abandoned on the road for not paying R$ 65 fee

A 24-year-old woman in labor was abandoned by the side of the road for non-payment of an ambulance service fee, in the city of Uttar Pradesh, India. ) and reverberated on social media after journalist Rajesh Sahu asked for help to identify those involved.

In an interview with “Times of India”, Rekha’s relatives informed that they could not pay the amount of 1,000 rupees (approximately R$65) of fee for the ambulance service. Therefore, the driver stopped the vehicle and the nurse ‘asked’ the woman to leave.

यूपी में एंबुलेस कंपनी और उनके की बदमाशी कौन नहीं।। ये वीडियो हमीरपुर के पंधरी गांव का है। Her परिवार के पास देने लिए 1000 नहीं थे इसलिए गर्भवती महिला सड़क पर छोड़ दिया। इतने निर्मम लोगों हैं कि क्या ही कहा जाए। pic.twitter.com/So8OKthLsP — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) September 6, 2022

Also according to the report, the pregnant woman was taken to a hospital by another service and is doing well. The driver, Abhishek Pratap, and the nurse, Ajit Kumar, were arrested for negligence.

The case is still being investigated by the local authorities, to verify the involvement of the owners of the service provider.