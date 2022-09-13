You may see 5 ads before videos on YouTube unless you subscribe – Tecnoblog

It seems that the YouTube began silently testing a change in the amount of ads shown before a video starts. Since last week, non-Premium subscribers have seen five commercials instead of the usual two. Apparently, none of them can be skipped.

Several people took to Twitter and Reddit to complain about the increase in the number of ads shown on YouTube. According to them, each commercial is six seconds long and cannot, under any circumstances, be skipped.

To watch a video, you need to watch five commercials at once, totaling 30 seconds, current average limit. Comparatively, the platform currently displays a maximum of two advertising pieces, which are generally easy to skip.

Only @YouTube 2 ads weren’t enough now y’all wanna play 5 ads that no one cares for AND I CANT SKIP ? — Mermaidvee🧜🏽‍♀️ (@BadGyalVeeVee) September 7, 2022 “So @YouTube 2 ads weren’t enough now y’all want to play 5 ads that nobody cares and I CAN’T SKIP?”

After many complaints, the YouTube team tried to explain themselves. According to the company, these are bumper ads — that is, video ads that are actually up to 6 seconds long.

They were actually already shown on YouTube, but never in such a long sequence. Unfortunately, none of bumper ads can be skipped and users will have to go through all of them to watch any video.

The company, however, has asked users to submit their thoughts on the change directly through the feedback tool, so Google will know what they think.

hmm…this may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they’re only up to 6 seconds long. if you’d like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 7, 2022

Even so, it seems that the new format has only arrived for a select group of people. On Reddit, users in other countries, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, said that YouTube continues to show the same amount of ads as before.

Google hasn’t revealed whether it intends to expand the new ad model to other markets, let alone whether more people will see it.

Although the Mountain View giant has not confirmed, this change may be a test aimed at a future implementation, to attract even more Premium subscribers – which costs R$ 20.90 per month.

Alternative to YouTube Premium has closed this year

In March of this year, YouTube Vanced, famous alternative to remove YouTube ads, was discontinued. According to its own creators, the closure took place “for legal reasons”.

Even with the end of activities, Google did everything to get its users to uninstall the program. According to the company, there was a “dangerous” component that could harm the smartphone system.

Despite this, the app can still be used by people who have already downloaded it on their Android device. However, it is no longer possible to update it to new versions via Google Play.

It is also worth mentioning that YouTube Vanced only works in conjunction with Vanced Manager, an application that was flagged by Google for allegedly containing a “dangerous” component.

With information: Gizmochina