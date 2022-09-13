Zendaya is embarrassed by joke involving Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2022 Emmys

Presenter Kenan Thompson joked about the actress’s age – and DiCaprio’s romantic history

One of the personalities that stood out during the Emmy 2022 he was Zendayawho won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her outstanding performance as Rue in the second season of euphoria. Before that, however, the age of the actress became a joke by the presenter Kenan Thompson.

During the opening segment of the awards show, the host commented on several of the celebrities present, until eventually reaching Zendaya. It turns out that the actress had her birthday on the last day 1st of september, completing 26 years of age. Kenan Thompson’s joke came from afar, but it still sparked a reaction from guests and social media:

“26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a teenager in high school, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The joke drew a good laugh from those present, and made Zendaya embarrassed – perhaps in jest, but the young woman only put her hand to her face to hide. At the twitterin turn, it is possible to see that the balcony was a success, with several comments praising the presenter’s joke.

Check out Zendaya’s reaction to the joke below:

zendaya too old to date leonardo dicaprio lol #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/BzNuhBc66l — lorena st james (@luthorofsteel) September 13, 2022

The joke, however, did not last long, and the actress’s name became associated with her victory on the night. Upon winning the acting award again, Zendaya becomes the youngest actress to win twice in a row in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series.

For those of you out of the loop, it comes from a curious observation about the love life of Leonardo DiCaprio: From 1999 to 2022, the actor has never been involved with any woman older than 25 years, even though he is 47 years old these days. In fact, he’s already ended four relationships shortly after the women turn 25, thus creating the notion that there’s an age limit to getting involved with DiCaprio.

Recently, when the actor broke up with the model Camila Morrone just two months after she turned 25, the joke made a big comeback on social media. the staff of Extra newspaper went further and even put all the information on the actor’s love life in a graph – check it out below:

The 2022 Emmys ceremony takes place last Monday night (12), and was marked by victories from series such as Ted Lasso, white lotus, Succession and more – check out all the 2022 Emmy winners here.

Enjoy and check it out: