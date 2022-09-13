Zendaya wins second Emmy and goes down in history again

Actress Zendaya returned to make history at the Emmys, whose ceremony took place on Monday night (12), winning for the second time in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria”.

The 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards was filled with historic moments, which included the first awards for a non-English language series to Netflix’s “Round 6”. But actress Zendaya, who stars in the HBO drama “Euphoria,” has also left her mark on Emmy history again.

Zendaya was already the youngest actress to win an Emmy when she won the statuette for the first season of “Euphoria”. The award also made the actress only the second black woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, after Viola Davis was first in 2015 for “How to Get Away With Murder.”

In this year’s edition, running for the second season of the series, Zendaya had already become the youngest producer to be nominated for an Emmy. Now, the actress has become the first black woman to win the Best Actress award twice, as Viola Davis has only one statuette in the category, and also the youngest actress to win her second Emmy, at just 26 years old.

Zendaya is one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood in recent years, starring in and joining the cast of successful films such as Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man” trilogy alongside Tom Holland, “Dune” which will win a second film in which he waits. your character is expected to have a much greater participation, and “The Greatest Showman”.

However, it is in “Euphoria” that the actress earns the most praise for her performances on the small screen, creating nuances for the complete character of Rue.

In her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys ceremony, Zendaya thanked fans of the series for sharing their stories of how Rue has helped them in their own healing processes. You can watch the full speech below:

“Euphoria” will win a third season, which still doesn’t have a date to arrive. The first two seasons of the series are available on HBO Max.

