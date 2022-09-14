10 Most Popular Romance Movie Tropes of 2022 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

action movies like Top Gun: Maverick It may have dominated the box office this year, but the romance genre has had a force on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video (with many of its top movies and shows in the romance category).

Fans of the genre may have started to feel like they’re watching the same movie over and over again and this has a lot to do with the streaming services’ heavy reliance on familiar romantic tropes/themes. Luckily for them, when viewers find one they like, it’s hard to stay away.

enemies for lovers

Enemies to Lovers has always been a fan-favorite trope in the rom-com genre, as some can’t help but live off the palpable tension that comes with two characters switching from adversaries to romantic partners.

It provides viewers with a realistic and grounded story as it often allows characters to really get to know each other in depth and discover what really motivates them. It is also sometimes accompanied by hilarious interactions and impassioned statements that make viewers swoon (as in the book-to-screen adaptation of the game of hate and more recently, love book on Prime Video).

vengeful ex

Revenge can get messy and when it comes to getting revenge on an ex, drama is guaranteed. The vengeful ex-trope has been seen steadily over the years with his inclusion in films such as broken hearts gallery and in the classic from the early 2000s John Tucker must die. This year Prime Video brought fans of the trope a novelty with I want you Back.

The Amazon movie gave viewers two for the price of one with two vengeful exes (played by Jenny Slate and Charlie Day) working together to ruin their former partners’ new relationships. The love that develops between the two planners is easy to see, but the comic duo were able to add their own organic touch while still leaning towards elements of the tropes that viewers loved, making for one of Amazon Prime’s best roms. .

Romance in the Workplace

This year, workplace romances were the source of more than a few viewers’ chest palpitations. The trope builds on a few others to create the perfect mesh of forbidden romance in close quarters, focusing on the tension between two characters (often with contrasting personalities) working in the same space as they try to stay apart until, eventually, they can’t. avoid. act on your feelings.

The book the game of hate quickly became known on booktok as the shining example of the trope, but after its film adaptation was released in late 2021, films continued to be based around similar themes. accidentally love, starring Brenda Song, was released on Prime Video in late July and its storyline resembled that seen in The hate game. Nonetheless, love and leashes took the trope and made it his own in a steamy can’t-miss K-drama that’s very different but just as satisfying as other films in the genre.

Forced Proximity

A little forced proximity never hurt anyone, as fans of the lost city you can answer. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum were the perfect team for the romantic comedy centered around an author and her cover model trying to find her way to an island while being hunted by a billionaire villain (played by Daniel Radcliffe). Both had the charming personalities and physical appeal that were needed to bring out the comic and romantic aspects of the forced proximity trope.

The romantic theme has been seen again several times this year, including in the sci-fi rom with moonshot (which was released on HBO Max and stars Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor). Neither actor was a stranger to the romance genre and they easily brought the story of two teenagers who fall in love as they head towards their new lives on Mars to life.

Love triangle

While it technically doesn’t form a triangle, even those who don’t like sensitive movies understand the popular concept of the love triangle. It always involves one person caught between the love interest of (at least) two others and usually ends up with someone heartbroken.

Cyrano, the 2022 film adaptation of the stage play Cyrano de Bergerac, followed this theme and included an ending that left fans weeping with heartbreak rather than fulfilled love. the strange movie crush unexpectedly involved less heartbreak in the conclusion of its love triangle storyline, which played a major role in the positive reception from viewers. A minor love triangle can also be seen in another queer movie released this year called Anything is possible.

friends for lovers

Similar to the trope of enemies for lovers, there are many others who like to see how a romantic relationship can be built on the trust that comes with the foundation of a friendship. The stories generally have more sentimental value than the other tropes, while still delivering the tension that romance watchers are looking for.

In late 2021, watchers were gifted with some friends who turned into love stories with single until the end and the French rom-com Friend zone. The trend continued in 2022 with the vengeful ex-rom-com, I want you Back, and the recently released parallel reality romantic drama Look both ways.

The opposites attract themselves

There are a few ways that opposites attract the trope has been displayed on screen this year, but one of the most popular trends for the theme has been the added aspect of royalty. show how royal youth played a heavy role in its popularity, but films like The Royal Treatment and the Norwegian romantic drama royalteen they only increased the attraction for love stories between two people from different worlds.

The difference in class and experience is what makes many of the struggles between romantic protagonists in real opposites draw stories, but in films like After always happy, another side of the trope is seen where the two lovers face difficulties because of their drastically different personalities.

The bet

O Later The film series features many tropes, mainly because it was adapted from a fanfiction, so in addition to the attraction of opposites aspect, viewers also see the gamble trope. Shakespeare adaptations Shrew’s Taming are always great examples of this trope with 10 things I hate about you probably being the most popular modern adaptation. Another adaptation was released this year and it was called The taming of the cunning.

Another adaptation of a classic with the bet trope was released as a French Netflix movie, dangerous connections. The deals continued on Netflix in a Turkish film called love tactics.

Unrequited love

One of the most difficult tropes to watch as a romance fanatic is that of unrequited love. One-sided desire and yearning don’t always have a happy ending, so when they do, it’s even more special for viewers. Not many of this year’s unrequited love movies had that happy ending.

Four of this year’s popular films that fall into this trope are Cyrano, Soft Royal Cha Cha, sex appealand through my window. They are all drastically different in content, but the trope connects them all. Sadly, only one of these four movies ends with the love becoming mutual.

false relationship

It’s extremely likely that your favorite romantic drama couples this year weren’t even real at first. The fake relationship trope has been used again and again and again within the romance genre in films like The valet, wedding season, and the controversial purple hearts (who saw Sofia Carson in one of her best roles).

The fake relationship trope hit theaters with Jennifer Lopez’s return to romantic comedies in Marry me. Fake relationships remain one of the most popular tropes when it comes to romance in 2022 and this trend will likely continue as the year draws to a close.