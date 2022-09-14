11 Horrific Scenes That Almost Ruined Great Movies

It’s rare that a real movie deserves to be called “perfect”.

While the term is used a lot in the movie business, how many movies actually go through two hours without a single questionable aspect?

Not many.

Even great movies sometimes have a scene that doesn’t feel real, or a subplot that lets your attention wander a little.

Since Star Wars: A New Hope up until the irish by Martin Scorsese, there are plenty of stellar movies that could almost have been marred by a vague scene.

Below is the list of The Independent of 11 bad scenes that almost compromised brilliant movies.

10 Cloverfield Lane

During most of its duration, 10 Cloverfield Lane is a tense and compelling psychological thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a young woman trapped in an underground bunker with John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr. who tell him that an alien attack has destroyed the world above. We never know if the sinister resident of Goodman’s bunker is telling the truth. Until the very end, that is, when the movie suddenly turns into a full-blown disaster movie. However, it’s very well done, but almost unnecessarily ruined by the literal ending.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ (Paramount movies)

american sniper

Well the problems with american sniper they go beyond a single silly scene. But for all its questionable politics, Clint Eastwood’s 2014 war drama was a film well made. However, there is an amateur moment that took us by surprise. The scene, in which Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller converse while holding a transparent baby that can be seen from miles away, was widely mocked and remembered when the film was released.

Django Unchained

Django Unchained It is a film with some truly remarkable performances. There’s Christoph Waltz’s dentist bounty hunter (a role that won him a second Oscar), Leonardo DiCaprio’s obnoxious Calvin Candy and, at the center of it all, a Jamie Foxx in one of his best performances. But there’s a clear black sheep in the cast: Quentin Tarantino himself, who plays an Australian slaver. The director’s acting is horrible, so horrible, in fact, that if he were on screen beyond his brief appearance, the entire movie would be in jeopardy.

Jurassic Park III

Although it was obviously never a copy of the original, Jurassic Park III it was a really cool dinosaur game that puts all three movies to shame Jurassic World. Except, remember the scene with the talking velociraptor? It ended up being a dream sequence, of course, but the brief dino-talk moment was so silly it couldn’t help but be pulled out of people’s experience of seeing it.

Téa Leoni and William H Macy in ‘Jurassic Park III’

(Universal)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

there was something in kingsman that really touched viewers; its bombastic and implausible take on the spy genre seemed to evoke a bygone era of James Bond. The film leaned a little towards comedy, but the final scene, with a crude joke about anal sex, left many with a sour taste in their mouths.

licorice pizza

The Master’s Last Film There will be blood, Paul Thomas Anderson, was quite divisive: for some, it was a great job; for others, the awkward support of an inappropriate relationship. However, there was one thing that almost everyone agreed on. A scene with John Michael Higgins as a white restaurateur speaking to his wife in a grotesquely caricatured Japanese accent. It was intended to be a lighthearted anti-racist satire, but it felt like a bucket of cold water and turned some viewers away from the film.

Alana Haim’s ‘Liquorice Pizza’ (Universal)

let the right person in

The coming-of-age Scandinavian horror film, Let the right person in, He featured some pretty impressive visual effects in many of his scenes, with one glaring exception. A sequence in which Virginia (Ika Nord) is attacked by a room full of cats is rendered with such bad CGI that the whole thing looks like an absurd, corny comedy. Fortunately, that doesn’t detract from the rest of the film, which lingers on as an underwhelming treat.

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The return of the king It was an undeniable epic, full of memorable scenes and moments of true fantasy. The last half hour, though? I’m not very sure. The film’s sentimental epilogue was too long and dramatically inert: the scene with Frodo lying in bed, greeting his companions one by one, is enough to make even the most loyal Tolkien look impatiently at his watch.

Star Wars

The relaunch of the 1997 special edition of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, quickly became famous among fans of the franchise thanks to one scene in particular. With just a small editing change, George Lucas managed to get Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to no longer shoot the crass alien Greedo before he could shoot him first. At this point, a supposedly key piece of character building was lost. The controversial scene would spark an argument that raged among Star Wars fans for decades.

Greedo and Han Solo about to shoot each other in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Dark Knight Rises

Christopher Nolan’s sequel to the much-loved superhero thriller, The dark Knight, received a worse reception than its predecessor, and for good reason. But most of your game time, The dark Knight Rises is still a compelling and spectacle-packed game. Talia al Ghul’s (Marion Cotillard) character, however, unfortunately never quite fit in, and her slack, frontal death scene elicited more laughs than gasps of admiration.

the irish

Martin Scorsese’s 2018 gangster elegy was a slow-burning masterpiece, the director bringing together Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. It was his first collaboration with Al Pacino. The actors were digitally aged for much of the film, to portray their characters at various stages of their lives. It worked, more or less, but one scene, in which an apparently young De Niro punches the man who pushed his daughter, was too much for the CGI to handle. There’s no hiding the fact that De Niro moves and fights like a 70-year-old man. In a movie full of big, emotional moments, this was a strange thing to watch.