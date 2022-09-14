40 years without Grace Kelly: five films to meet the princess of Monaco – Marie Claire Magazine

+



This Wednesday (14) marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Grace Kelly. The Princess of Monaco was the victim of a car accident in Monte Carlo, on a mountain road in La Turbie on September 13, 1982, when the Princess was accompanied by her youngest daughter, Stephanie.

Grace, who was American, died in a Monaco hospital, aged 52, a day after she lost control of her vehicle while feeling sick. Stephanie survived the fall but suffered a concussion and a broken vertebra.

Before becoming a princess, however, Kelly made her career as an actress in Hollywood. She starred alongside the actor Gary Cooper in Train Beeps Three Times in Fred Zinnemannone of the greatest westerns of all time.

THE Marie Claire selected five films to meet the Princess of Monaco:

Grace: The Princess of Monaco

Nicole Kidman in ‘Grace: Princess of Monaco’ (Photo: Disclosure)

The film portrays the marriage of Grace Kelly (Nicole Kidman) and Prince Rainier III (Tim Roth) was considered a real-life fairy tale when it took place in 1956. However, five years later and with two children, the truth is. that Grace is dissatisfied with palace life and her estrangement from her husband.

The chance to feel useful again comes when her old friend, director Alfred Hitchcock (Roger Ashton-Griffiths), invites her to return to the cinema as the protagonist of his next film: “Marnie – Confessions of a Thief”. The problem is that Rainier is categorically against and, on top of that, is involved with a threat coming from French President Charles de Gaule (André Penvern): if Monaco does not pay taxes to France and ends the existing tax haven, the principality will be invaded. in six months. Amid the inevitable tensions, Grace and Rainier seek to resolve their issues by trying to prevent them from causing a divorce.

Grace Kelly: The American Princess

Grace Kelly: The American Princess (Photo: reproduction/YouTube)

The long directed by Gene Feldman and Suzette Winter is a biography of the actress from her early days as an aspiring actress to her death as Princess of Monaco.

coat thief

The film is an option to get to know Grace’s performance in her latest feature directed by Alfred Hitchcock. The production also stars Cary Grant as a retired burglar, who tries to save his reputation by catching a new “babe” who is preying on wealthy tourists on the French Riviera. Grace Kelly also stars in the film as Grant’s “babe” and love interest.

endless hours

Grace Kelly in The Endless Hours (Photo: Disclosure)

The film marked Grace Kelly’s film debut. And it’s based on the events surrounding the death of John William Wardethe film stars Richard Basehart as Robert Cosick, a troubled young man who stays on the fifteenth floor edge of his hotel for fourteen hours. As a police officer (Paul Douglas) desperately tries to convince Cosick not to jump, New York City comes to a standstill with hundreds of onlookers reacting to Cosick’s plight.

Indiscreet Window

Rear Window (Photo: Publicity)

The film is considered by critics to be one of Hitchcock’s best. In the movie Jeff (James Stewart) is a traveling photographer confined to his apartment with a broken leg, despite Lisa (Grace Kelly) liking him, Jeff pushes her away, believing their lifestyles are incompatible. But Lisa will prove more courageous and resourceful than Jeff could ever have imagined as she helps him investigate the murder he may have witnessed from his window.

As Jeff atones for his neighbors and delves deeper and deeper into voyeurism, Hitchcock accuses the public along with him – are we witnesses to a crime or are we simply atoning? Grace Kelly delivers a career-defining performance in Rear Window, the best of all her films.

