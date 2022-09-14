5 incredible looks from the actress who made history at the Emmy in 2022







See Zendaya’s most fashionable looks in 2022 Photo: Alto Astral

Zendaya really rocks, huh? By winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Rue in “Euphoria,” the darling star of the moment, she became the youngest actress to win two statuettes in the history of the awards. Nothing more than fair, considering how talented she is.

However, it’s not just on the small screens that Zendaya rocks. The actress is also a great fashionista and always chooses very interesting looks for red carpets and other important occasions.

And to celebrate the fact that Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards, here are 5 of those times she did a great job in 2022:

Emmy Awards

First of all, you can’t leave out the look Zendaya was wearing when left its mark on Emmy Awards historybecoming the youngest actress to win two statuettes of the awards, right?

On the occasion, Zendaya wore an all-black dress, long and with a train from Valentino. To complete the look, the actress featured shiny accessories and a hairstyle inspired by classic movie star Grace Kelly. Very glamorous!





Zendaya really rocked her Emmy look Photo: Instagram / @zendaya / Alto Astral

Oscar

And the Emmy Awards was not the only award where Zendaya’s look drew attention in 2022. That’s because, at the Oscars, the actress also wore a striking production, formed by a white cropped shirt and a sequined skirtinspired by the look of actress Sharon Stone at the same awards in 1998.





At the Oscars, the look chosen by the actress featured a shiny skirt. Photo: Instagram / @zendaya / Alto Astral

post-Oscar

Two amazing looks, one after the other? We have! It’s even difficult to choose which of these two looks of Zendaya’s was the best: the one she wore to the Oscars or the one she wore to the Vanity Fair party after the awards. In this second moment, the actress bet on a black suit with a shiny silver headgear.





The actress also did well in the look for the after party of the Oscars. Photo: Instagram / @zendaya / Alto Astral

team 100

In addition, another occasion where Zendaya was present with an amazing look was the gala event “Team 100”. The look chosen by Zendaya, in this case, was a dress in shades of teal, turquoise and black. To complete, the actress added some more discreet accessories.





Zendaya drew attention with her look also on “Team 100” Photo: Instagram / @imdb / Alto Astral

Barbiecore? We have!

Finally, the look all pink by Valentino is also worth mentioning. After all, the production shows very well how bet the maximum on Barbiecore, a trend that has been on the rise lately. I mean, wonderful, right?