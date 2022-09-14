5 news from Corinthians today that rocked (13/09)

Credit: Leonardo Lima

After drawing the classic against São Paulo last Sunday, Corinthians is preparing to face Fluminense on Thursday (15), in search of a spot in the final.

If you missed the Corinthians news today, we’ll show you the main information.

Women’s and U-20 finals venue dates

Corinthians is in the final of the Brasileirão Feminino and the Brasileirão Sub-20 Men. This Tuesday, the CBF confirmed the dates and locations of these finals.

For the Women’s Brasileirão, Corinthians faces Internacional in the decision. The first game will be this Sunday (18), at 11 am, in Beira-Rio. The return match will be on another Sunday, the 25th, at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The games will be broadcast by Sportv.

Already for the Brasileirão Sub-20, Timão has a classic against Palmeiras. In a single game, the match will be played at Neo Química Arena on the other Sunday, the 25th, at 11 am. The game will be broadcast by Band and Sportv.

The two matches at Neo Química Arena will be on the same day and at a similar time. Probably, whoever buys a ticket for a game, will also be entitled to watch another game.

Rafael Ramos is acquitted in case of racism

This Tuesday, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) acquitted right-back Rafael Ramos of a racial slur complaint made by Edenilson, Internacional midfielder, after a duel between the two teams on May 14. Inter can still appeal the decision.

At the time, Edenilson claimed to have been called a “monkey” by the Corinthians fan. In a unanimous decision, the auditors understood that the five expert opinions analyzed in the process were inconclusive and chose to acquit Rafael Ramos.

Technical commission is surprised by player evolution

Corinthians coaching staff is impressed with a player in the squad. Striker Yuri Alberto, 21, had a rough start at Corinthians, but he picked up speed.

Yuri scored his first goal with the Corinthians shirt on August 17, against Atlético-GO. Since then, Timão played just five more matches and Yuri Alberto took off once and for all. He has five goals and is already the vice top scorer of Timão.

This evolution has surprised the coaching staff. After the match against São Paulo, Vítor Pereira talked about Yuri Alberto and said that the striker should still grow more this year.

“Today he was an animal. Yuri was a lot of work, he went into space, won in the body, scored a beautiful goal, wore out São Paulo’s defenders a lot. Miranda ended up on a limit because he has this physical ability to go into space, he has quality and now he is starting to connect a little more with others, to understand what movements we expect from him. It is natural that he will evolve until the end of the season”, said the Corinthians coach.

Parreira recalls Corinthians from 2002 and thinks about the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians enters the field this Thursday in search of reaching another Copa do Brasil final. Timão won the competition in 1995, 2002 and 2009.

In 2002, the coach was Carlos Alberto Parreira, who won, in addition to the Copa do Brasil, the Rio-São Paulo and the runner-up of the Brasileirão that year. In an interview with “ge”, Parreira recalled this season and these achievements.

“It was a fantastic year (2002). We played three competitions and went to the finals in three competitions. We won the Copa do Brasil, Rio-São Paulo and reached the Brazilian final. I had one more year on my contract, but the Selection called me. But it really was a fantastic year, a very good thing. Whenever I go to São Paulo, the fans remember. It was very remarkable. It’s the Timon,” he declared.

Asked about favoritism in this Thursday’s match, Parreira was on the fence and said that this game has no favorites.

“I think there’s a balance in this game. It’s even a generic answer. It’s one of those games to take advantage of opportunities. But there is a great balance”, Parreira said.

Cruise side in sight

Corinthians is already starting to think about reinforcements for the next season. The name of the time is left-back Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani, but is on loan at Cruzeiro.

Timão monitors the situation and awaits a decision from Ronaldo, whether he will buy the full-back permanently or if he will “return” to Guarani at the end of Serie B. If he doesn’t stay at Cruzeiro, Corinthians must make a proposal.

Matheus Bidu is 23 years old and the price for Cruzeiro to buy outright is R$10 million for 60%.