6 award-winning Bahian films that will surprise you

Bahian film productions have gained more and more recognition in various awards. With different genres, get to know some of these plots that bring different social and universal reflections, as well as different angles of the land of palm.

1. Coffee with Cinnamon

The film tells the story of Margarida, a woman who lives isolated in the Recôncavo of Bahia because of the pain of losing her son. In São Félix, she meets Violeta again, who lives in the city of Cachoeira and is also marked by mourning. In the meetings, between cleaning and cafes, it is possible to see a transformation in the lives of the two. The production by Ary Rosa and Glenda Nicácio shows the value of friendship and affection, but also deals with ancestry and issues such as machismo and homophobia, in addition to exploring a respectful relationship with the cities of the Recôncavo.

Café Com Canela is a film by Ary Rosa and Glenda Nicácio (disclosure)

Café com Canela won three awards at the 50th edition of the Brasilia Festival of Brazilian Cinema. Actress Valdineia Soriano, from Bando de Teatro Olodum, who stars in the feature, won the Best Actress category. The production also won the awards for Best Screenplay and Popular Jury at the Petrobras Film Awards – on account of the latter, it received R$ 200,000.

☌ Where to watch: NOW

☌ Release: 2018

☌ Duration: 1h 40min

☌ Direction: Ary Rosa, Glenda Nicácio

☌ Cast: Valdinéia Soriano, Aline Brune, Babu Santana

☌ Genre: Drama

2. The Case of the Wrong Man

On May 14, 1987, young worker Júlio César de Melo Pinto was arriving from work when, near his house, he heard gunshots. The worker decided to check what happened and, as he approached the place, he was mistaken for robbers from a supermarket. Shot dead by the police, Júlio did not have the opportunity to defend himself. The crime, which took place in the east of Porto Alegre, became known, after national repercussions and commotion, as the Case of the Wrong Man.

The Case of the Wrong Man is a film by Camila de Moraes (disclosure)

The investigation, which investigated the way in which the worker was murdered and confirmed that he was not a criminal, was carried out amid strong pressure from social movements and reports published in the press. The case gained even greater notoriety after the release of photos that showed Júlio being placed alive in the car, arriving, 37 minutes later, shot dead in the hospital. The action of the Military Police thus put a possible racism on the agenda. After all, if Júlio wasn’t black and, yes, a white one, would he be dead?

Director Camila de Moraes, 30, was not even one year old when the situation came to light. Producer Mariani Ferreira, 29, was not even born. But the journalists, both black, are well aware that the current situation is still not that different in the country. For this reason, the two joined together to not let this story, a symbol of so many others, die like Júlio.

The feature won the award for best film at the 9th International Film Festival Latino, Uruguayo y Brasileiro, 2017 edition. In addition, it was among the 22 Brazilian films pre-selected for the Oscar representative seat. The production also made its national debut at the 45th Gramado Film Festival and had a tour of several renowned festivals.

☌ Where to watch: Globoplay

☌ Release: 2018

☌ Director: Camila de Moraes

☌ Duration: 1h 10min

☌ Genre: Documentary

3. Menino da Gamboa | short film

Gum is a nine-year-old boy from Gamboa beach. He harbors an admiration for his older brother who works as a porter for tourists who disembark on the island. In his own way, Gum develops a special method of being like his brother.

A quick work on valuing the inner child in balance with certain efforts for greater self-knowledge and the search for evolution. Aspects with lessons on entrepreneurship are also mixed in production.

Menino da Gamboa is directed by Pedro Perazzo and Rodrigo Luna (disclosure)

The short was financed by the Department of Culture and the Fund for Culture of the State of Bahia, through the 2012 audiovisual sectorial public notice. Filming took place on Gamboa do Morro beach, neighboring Morro de São Paulo, located on the island of Tinharé. .

The film was awarded at the Short Film Projects Laboratory of Curta Cinema 2012, at the Rio International Short Film Festival, and won the award for Best Bahia Film at the X Panorama Coisa de Cinema. It was the only production from Bahia at the Cine Ceará Festival 2014, in addition to being part of the Official Selection of the 36th Havana Festival and the XI International Festival of Cortos de Talca, in Chile. The project was directed by Rodrigo Luna and Pedro Perazzo.

☌ Where to watch: YouTube

☌ Release: 2014

☌ Director: Pedro Perazzo, Rodrigo Luna

☌ Cast: Oscar Ribeiro, Raoni Alves

☌ Duration: 14 min

☌ Genre: Fiction

4. Island

Emerson is a young man from the periphery who wants to make a film about his story on the Island, a place where those who are born cannot leave. To carry out his plan, he kidnaps the filmmaker Henrique and together the two re-enact his life, with some poetic licenses. However, they learn that in the game of filmmaking, the limits can be different.

Ilha is directed by Ary Rosa and Glenda Nicácio (disclosure)

The interactions between Emerson and Henrique rely on catchphrases mixed with local language. Although some critics punctuate the overly theatrical tones and some dialogues that seem forced, others claim that these points bring even more grace to the work’s messages – ranging from criticism of the lack of representation to poetic messages for those who love cinema and lessons on improvements. in different human relationships.

The Bahian feature film Ilha, by Ary Rosa and Glenda Nicácio, was the winner of the Special Mention category by the National Competitive Jury of the XIV International Panorama Coisa de Cinema. The film was screened at the competitive show of the 51st edition of the Brasilia Festival of Brazilian Cinema, selected for the Première Brasil show and chosen for the 42nd International Film Festival in São Paulo.

☌ Release: 2018

☌ Duration: 1h 36min

☌ Direction: Ary Rosa, Glenda Nicácio

☌ Cast: Renan Motta, Aldri Anunciação, Sérgio Laurentino

☌ Genre: Drama

5. Crossing

Roberto (Chico Diaz) has just lost his wife and is lonely and unhappy. In addition, the relationship with her only son, Júlio (Caio Castro), goes from bad to worse. One day, after getting drunk and failing to hire a prostitute, he ends up running over a boy. Desperate, he puts the boy in the car and takes him to the nearest hospital. Despite the immediate help, Roberto needs to provide clarification to the police and runs the risk of being arrested.

With reflections on forgiveness and the saving foundations of a family, the film presents a Salvador outside the tourist spots and shows the declines and evolutions of the protagonists while reflecting on relationships and their problems in current times.

Travessia is directed by João Gabriel (disclosure)

Filmed in Salvador, before recording began, the project was awarded by the Cultural Foundation of the State of Bahia in 2013. The project was also selected for the Boutique Cinema do Brasil in 2013, which aims to promote and export national cinema. to the outside. Presented at the Cannes Film Festival, the film won the 10th Fest Aruanda, in the categories of best film and best editing.

☌ Where to watch: YouTube Play | Google Play

☌ Release: 2017

☌ Duration: 1h 30min

☌ Directed by: João Gabriel

☌ Cast: Chico Diaz, Caio Castro, Camilla Camargo

☌ Genre: Drama

6. Lower City

Directed by Sérgio Machado, the film shows Deco (Lázaro Ramos) and Naldinho (Wagner Moura) who have known each other since they were kids, making it difficult to even talk about one without remembering the other. They make a living doing freight and running small scams aboard the Dany Boy, a steamboat they jointly purchased. One day, Karinna (Alice Braga) appears, a stripper who wants to get a wealthy gringo at Salvador’s carnival and to whom the duo gives a ride.

In Salvador, the duo meets Karinna, who is now working in a nightclub. Gradually, the attraction between them grows, creating the possibility that they will lead a life together. Among the difficulties of the relationship, the film shows the daily life of the people of this region, portraying poverty, drugs, prostitution and violence.

Lower City, by Sérgio Machado (disclosure)

The feature won the award for best film at the 2005 Rio Film Festival, won the Grand Cinema Brasil Award for best actress. Won the Youth Prize at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival and the ACIE Film Award, took home the prize for best film, best director and best actress.

☌ Where to watch: Get the DVD

☌ Release: 2005

☌ Duration: 1h 40min

☌ Direction: Sérgio Machado

☌ Cast: Lázaro Ramos, Wagner Moura, Alice Braga

☌ Genre: Drama, Romance