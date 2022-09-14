7 accessories to enhance your experience

Apple released the long-awaited iPhone 14 on Wednesday (7). There are four versions: 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, with different storage and color options. Prices in Brazil range from R$7,599 to R$15,499.

At the event held in Cupertino (USA), Apple also announced accessories such as the new Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2nd generation and Apple Watch Ultra.

There was also room for headphones with the introduction of the new 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

With the launches, Apple strengthens its product ecosystem, which includes wireless chargers, cases, bracelets and other headphone options.

Everything works in perfect sync with the iPhone and other branded products like MacBooks and iPads.

If you are a fan of the iPhone, loved the news of the new generation of devices and will definitely change your cell phone when you can, you must already be looking at accessories to accompany your future device.

tilt will help you in this task and brings tips for Apple accessories. See what we have for you.

AirPods two

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 1,099.99 to BRL 899 (18% discount)

If you want an AirPod but don’t give up on savings, it’s worth investing in a 2nd generation model. Practicality is the watchword of this item: you control the execution of music and calls and give voice commands to the virtual assistant without using your hands. In this Amazon offer, the product is cheaper than on the Apple website, where it is on sale for R$1,399.

AirTag

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 369

Afraid of missing an Apple product out there? With AirTag, this is no problem. This tracker can be attached to anything, like a backpack or suitcase, and you can follow its location from your iPhone, even if it’s far out of Bluetooth range.

power adapter USB-C in 20W

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 150

It is always good to remember that new iPhones are no longer sold with charger. So, before buying a new Apple cell phone, it is good to have one at home. This model is the fastest among Apple’s official ones, recharging 50% of the battery in 30 minutes.

Transparent cover with MagSafe

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 517.50

As much as the new iPhones are “the toughest” Apple has ever made, you can’t be too careful. That’s why it’s important to protect your cell phone. The advantage of MagSafe cases is that they are attached to iPhones by magnets, and they are also easier to take off when you want.

AirPods Max

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 5,443.33

Don’t like the design of the new AirPods Pro? AirPods Max offer even better sound quality (due to the larger driver) and more comfort for little ears. The foams that cover the entire ear ensure better sound insulation to make noise cancellation more efficient.

Powerbeats Pro

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 2,149 to BRL 1,892.47 (12% discount)

Compared to AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro have the advantage of being clipped behind the ear to ensure they don’t fall off during a run or high-impact physical activities, for example. In addition, they also have the silicone tips of the AirPods Pro, for more comfort in the ear.

MagSafe Duo charger

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,699

The MagSafe Duo charger eliminates the mess of wires near the outlet and allows you to charge two products at the same time: it can be an iPhone and an Apple Watch or AirPods and cell phone, for example. Charging might not be as fast, but it eliminates that tangle of cables in your backpack.

