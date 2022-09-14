7 Curious Websites That Use Artificial Intelligence You Need To Know | Internet

Artificial intelligence (AI) no longer belongs to the science fiction universe and is increasingly present in our daily lives. The technology is used in virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa, in smart devices and also in some web pages. The Midjourney website, for example, uses AI to generate creative illustrations from user-supplied keywords. The Talk to Books platform, in turn, allows you to talk to books. There are also sites with more practical utilities, such as Magic Eraser, which uses AI to erase objects and people from photos, and Thing Translator, which discovers the name of objects placed in front of the camera. Next, the TechTudo lists seven artificial intelligence sites you should know about.

Sites use artificial intelligence to perform impressive functions

Magic Eraser is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to erase elements from a photo. By uploading an image to the platform, it is possible to exclude large items, such as an entire person or a tree, or small details, such as leaves on the ground or part of a sidewalk. More practical and easier than Photoshop, Magic Eraser works well especially with larger elements, erasing them completely without compromising the background of the photo.

Magic Eraser erases elements from the photo through AI

On a free plan, just upload an image to Magic Eraser and start editing, but the resolution is reduced, and results downloads are limited to 600px resolution. There is the “Pro” plan, for US$9.90 a month or US$95.88 a year (about R$50.12 or R$485.45, respectively), which allows you to download and edit in full resolution. . The “Master” plan, in addition to the pro features, also gives you access to Background Eraser, which allows you to remove funds, for US$14.98 monthly or US$179.76 per year (approximately R$75.85 and R$910 .15, respectively).

Midjourney (www.midjourney.com) is a tool that generates creative illustrations through artificial intelligence. All the user has to do is provide keywords, which will be interpreted and combined by the AI ​​to form the image. The possibilities are endless and the results impressive. To use Midjourney, log into the site and log into a Discord account. On the server, access one of the “Newbie” rooms and type “/imagine”.

Midjourney allows you to create illustrations through keywords

Then, enter the words – in English – that refer to the characteristics you want your personalized digital art to have. It is important to separate each term with commas. When finished, press “enter” on the keyboard to send the message. In response, the AI ​​will display various results that match the given commands.

Literally translated from English, Thing Translator means “translator of things”. The website (thing-translator.appspot.com) literally has this function: naming and translating objects that are placed in front of the computer’s camera. Its artificial intelligence “reads” the object positioned inside the square and, when you click to take a photo, the website informs you of the name of the element in question in different languages.

Thing Translator identifies and translates objects through AI

In addition to the top answer, Thing Translator also gives you three output options if you misidentified an object. The platform translates objects from English into nine other available languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi and Dutch. Thing Translator is free and only requires the browser to have access to the camera.

Like MidJourney, Autodraw (autodraw.com) is a tool for creating drawings. The difference is that in AutoDraw, the artificial intelligence “guess” what you are trying to draw and provides ready-made options to complete it. Upon entering the site, users can start scribbling on a blank page, which features a text box and shapes, just like in Paint.

Autodraw identifies objects being drawn and replaces them

Once the drawing is done, the user clicks on one of the available options given by the tool to replace their strokes with the image. It is possible to download the art, share it directly from the platform to Twitter and Google+ or copy the project link to disseminate it on other networks.

Namelix (namelix.com) is a platform where people can create a name from scratch for their company or business. Using artificial intelligence, the site absorbs the keywords that the user types, which must be in English, to create a new brand. During the process, the program even offers different result filters, which makes it possible to find names that are not in English, compound words, short sentences or even a name with alternative typing (with extra letters, for example.

Namelix creates a name from scratch for your brand with artificial intelligence

After typing the keywords that characterize the company, the user must select the level of randomness of the results, which varies between low, high and medium, and the style of the name, which has eight options. Once that’s done, Namelix provides a series of results, with a brief explanation of why that name makes sense. The site also suggests a logo for each name, as well as options for domains for sale, in case the entrepreneur already wants to register a site.

Google’s AI project Talk to Books (books.google.com/talktobooks) involves a search engine where the user “talks” to books. When you type a sentence or ask a question on the site, artificial intelligence searches for the expression in more than 100,000 works to find the passage that would best fit as an answer in that context.

Talk to Books makes the user talk to books through AI

As there are books in several languages ​​on the platform, it is possible to search for words and phrases in Portuguese. For the answers, AI doesn’t just stick to books that deal with the research topic, selecting any phrase that makes sense as a continuation of the conversation. In addition, because it is trained in human dialogue, the tool provides better results in searches with phrases or questions than with keywords.

7. This person does not exist

Of course, it’s hard to think of an image of a person we’ve never seen. The This Person Does Not Exist website (thispersondoesnotexist.com), however, allows you to do this using artificial intelligence. Each time the page is refreshed, the tool generates a new photo of a non-existent person. The images are copyright free and can be used for a variety of purposes as the faces of the individuals are not real.

AI creates a whole new face of a person that does not exist

