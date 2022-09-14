7 movies on Netflix that will keep you in suspense until the very last scene

Pieces of a Woman (2020), Kornel Mundruczó

Benjamin Loeb / Netflix

It is very difficult for a marriage to resist the loss of a child—and the couple who achieve such a feat can claim that victory. By overcoming life, death reaffirms its inexhaustible power over men, however hidden it may be. Frustration, sadness, despair at seeing a child die, life having disrespected its most primal meaning, is what is most brutally absorbed in “Pieces of a Woman”. The viewer is granted the right to observe Martha Weiss’s labor up close—too closely—over the course of a somber 25 minutes—and only at the end of this agony does the film’s name appear on the screen. With this artistic decision, director Kornél Mundruczó wanted to make the audience take part in the torment of the main character, to make them realize that there was a life opening up to the world and that life, for some reason, escaped. Martha is absorbed by a spiral of multiple feelings: the fleeting joy of feeling like a mother is soon replaced by a grief that lasts indefinitely in the protagonist’s life, a state from which she cannot get rid of, and which will decisively impact her relationship. with her husband, Sean, and her mother, who recognize her pain, insist that she rediscover the pleasure in life, but they don’t know how to persuade her, and put her foot in her hand. Sean, in particular, begins to show a slight indifference, first to his partner’s suffering, then to Martha herself, who in turn completely loses interest in her partner. The script makes it clear that he too suffers from tragedy, but that this does not give him a license for his cowardice. Meanwhile, Martha disintegrates to the point where she no longer bears anything human. She becomes a somewhat transcendental creature, like a specter that haunts the material that made her, yearning to return to that body, impressions that the audience only notices thanks to Vanessa Kirby’s amazing talent. Dela Martha Weiss is one of the most poignant portraits of a character in her mental condition, a shattered woman who may possibly never be whole again, even if the ending promises a promise of happiness.