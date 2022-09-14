Abel is close to becoming the second foreign coach with the most games for Palmeiras | palm trees

Abel Ferreira advanced to make his history at Palmeiras even more immortal. The ninth coach who most commanded the club in history, with 150 games, the Portuguese is close to becoming the second foreign commander with the most matches.
The list with the ten coaches with the most duels for Palmeiras has only three foreigners, including Abel Ferreira. Also on the list are Argentine Filpo Nuñez and Uruguayan Ventura Cambon. (see below for full ranking).
The coach with the most games ahead of Palmeiras continues to be Oswaldo Brandão, with 572 matches in several passages between the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
Abel Ferreira is the ninth coach with the most games ahead of Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
With 12 more games in the current season, Abel should surpass Argentine Filpo Nuñez and be just 16 games away from Mario Travaglini’s mark, seventh in the list of coaches with the most games for the club.
The numbers of Abel Ferreira in charge of Palmeiras are expressive. So far, there have been 86 wins, 33 draws and 31 losses. There were 247 goals scored and 121 conceded.
Abel Ferreira won five titles for Verdão: two Libertadores da América, one Copa do Brasil, one Paulistão and one Recopa Sudamericana.
Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores Cup — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol
Recently, Abel turned down a poll from England’s Brighton. The coach, by the way, has refused to hear any kind of proposal after the family moved to Brazil in the middle of this year.
The idea is to fulfill the contact valid until 2024 and leave Palmeiras only for a market in which they can continue fighting for titles.
See the 10 technicians who trained the most palm trees in history:
- 1st – Oswaldo Brandão: 562 games
- 2nd – Luiz Felipe Scolari: 484 games
- 3rd – Vanderlei Luxemburgo: 410 games
- 4th – Ventura Cambon: 305 games
- 5th – Rubens Minelli: 253 games
- 6th – Aymoré Moreira: 196 games
- 7th – Mario Travaglini: 178 games
- 8th – Filpo Nuñez: 153 games
- 9th – Abel Ferreira: 150 games
- 10th – Dudu (Olegário Tolói de Oliveira): 141 games
