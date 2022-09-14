Actress Jennifer Lawrence returns to the movies with Causeway

As she recounted during the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, she was offered the screenplay about a US Army engineer who returns home injured from Afghanistan while on sabbatical due to pregnancy.

Oscar-winner for On the Bright Side and at 32, she rose to fame with the hit saga The Hunger Games, which sparked a prolific career until she decided to quit because “everyone had had enough of me”. she told the AFP agency.

According to the synopsis, in the independent film, military engineer Lynsey returns to her mother’s house in New Orleans with a brain injury from an improvised bomb explosion, which is not the only trauma to overcome, as her childhood and family life reappears.

He acknowledged that, in addition to showing the lives of war veterans when they returned to the country, he also wanted to settle accounts with his own childhood for his performance in Causeway.

“I had childhood complications like everyone else, so it was more like resolving that,” he said of the film, whose filming began in 2019 but was put on hold until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at which time he also debuted his motherhood in the beginning of this year.

