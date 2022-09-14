Actress uses arms to cover her breasts while receiving an Emmy award in a transparent dress and the web asks if she received a ‘touch’ – Monet

+



Alexandra Daddario at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra Daddario caught the spotlight with her stunning look during the 2022 Emmy Awards. The 36-year-old actress, however, seems to have shown a slight discomfort with the transparency of her dress when taking the stage at the event in Los Angeles, in Monday (12).

The star of ‘The White Lotus’, which was the most awarded series of the night with five statuettes, opted for a sheer dress and no bra underneath. Always smiling, the American distributed all her charm for the award.

Actress Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Only one situation seems to have escaped Alexandra Daddario’s control at the Emmys: the very strong lighting on the stage, which highlighted the transparency of her look. The actress rose to receive the award for best limited series alongside the cast of ‘The White Lotus’.

At one point, Alexandra smiles and leans down. She visibly does this to check her look and then keeps her arms raised protecting her breasts until the end of the speech. As if she had noticed there that the transparency of the dress was greater than she imagined.

Watch the video below.

Alexandra Daddario during the Emmy 2022 (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

On the web, there was debate as to whether or not she was warned by anyone. When sharing the video, an internet user wrote: “That awkward moment when you’re accepting an award on television in front of millions of viewers around the world and you remember that your dress is completely see-through and that you’re not wearing a bra.”

The English newspaper Daily Mail raised the question whether someone had warned Alexandra on stage. Beside her, only actress Sydney Sweeney seems to speak to her shortly before. But the warning may have come directly from someone in the audience, as the actress seems to react to something in that direction just before. See these two moments below:

Alexandra Daddario during the Emmy 2022 (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

In the comments of the article, some fans took a stand. “In my opinion, it’s less noticeable if you’re up close, so honestly, she might not have known how revealing it was,” said one. “Most likely her dress wasn’t see-through until the bright stage lights came on. She probably wasn’t aware,” guessed another.

Below is the video in full. At 1:22, Sydney says something to her colleague. Starting at 1:27, Alexandra stares at a location in the audience. At 1:32, she leans over to check it out on her own, and after that, she shields her breasts with her arms until the end. Watch:

‘The White Lotus’ took home five Emmy awards and was the night’s top honors: best limited series, anthology or TV movie; best supporting actor (Murray Bartlett); best supporting actress (Jennifer Coolidge); as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie.

Actress Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus (Photo: Playback)

Alexandra Daddario joins the cast of The White Lotus on stage at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

The production stars such stars as Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney. Watch the trailer: