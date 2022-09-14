Adrian signs professional contract with Corinthians; see details and fine amount | Corinthians

From a penalty, the 17-year-old player scored one of the goals in Timãozinho’s 3-2 victory against São Paulo, on Tuesday, for the seventh round of the Brazilian Championship in the category.

At the signing of the contract, Timão got 80% of the player’s economic rights. The contractual fine for clubs from outside the country is 20 million euros (R$ 103 million).

Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo goals for the 7th round of the under-17 Brasileirão

The player has been appointed by coach Guilherme Dalla Dea as one of the main names in the category, standing out for his technique. The player is the team’s top scorer in the Campeonato Paulista Sub-17, with seven goals in 16 games. He also has two goals scored in the Brasileirão.

