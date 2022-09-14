After becoming king, Charles III fires dozens of employees who helped him when he was prince – News

Dozens of staff at Clarence House, the residence of Charles III when he was Prince of Wales before he became the new king, have been told they will be sacked soon, amid Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell ceremonies.

About 100 workers at the king’s former official residence have received letters informing them that their services are no longer needed and that they will be helped to find new jobs, The Guardian revealed on Tuesday (13).

Among those affected are private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and domestic servants, some of whom have been in office for decades, who received the news during a ceremony honoring the queen at St Egidio’s Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday. (12).

“Everyone is furious, including the private secretaries and the command staff. All the personnel have been working very hard since Thursday night. [quando Elizabeth 2ª morreu] to come across this. People are very upset,” an anonymous source told the newspaper.





In a letter, to which the newspaper had access, Charles III’s main adviser, Clive Alderton, explained to employees that “the change of role for superiors will also mean changes to the residence”.

“The workbook formerly held by this residence in support of the Prince of Wales’ personal interests, former domestic activities and operations will no longer be continued, and Clarence House will be closed. It is therefore expected that posts based primarily on Clarence House are no longer needed,” Alderton said.

Recognizing that this is “disturbing” news, Alderton informs employees of the support they will receive to relocate to other jobs and the “increased” compensation they will receive, in addition to the amount required by law.

A Clarence House spokesperson explained that operations at the Prince of Wales’ residence have ended and therefore “a consultation process has been opened”, which will mean that “while some layoffs are unavoidable, alternative roles are being identified for the majority of the team”.

According to the Clarence House annual summary, Charles III employed the equivalent of 101 full-time staff, and a third of them worked in the private secretaries’ office.



