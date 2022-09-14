After millionaire box office, the tide is about to turn for US theaters

The New York Times – The good news keeps coming. But not for the movie theaterseven though they need them.

Undesirable forces – Netflix50-inch TVs, the covid-19 pandemic – have plagued movie theaters for years. Now, unbelievable debt and a severe shortage of blockbusters to air in the coming months put multiplex networks at risk once again.

In recent months, the situation did not seem so serious. Movie theaters were feeling upbeat again, in large part because Top Gun: Maverick and several other blockbusters showed that people still want to go to the movies. The Top Gun sequel has grossed an astonishing $1.5 billion worldwideand Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has surpassed the franchise’s predecessor of 2016 by 41%.

“Enjoy the good times,” said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, during an earnings call last month.

However, behind that rosy outlook, instability was lurking. Ticket sales during the Northern Hemisphere summer still lag considerably behind pre-pandemic levels. Some studios continue to release films in streaming services and in theaters at the same time, or they ignore theaters altogether, and the costs of keeping a theater running go up and up.

Almost everyone agrees that the 117-year-old movie-showing business cannot go on like this. But hardly anyone can agree on the best way forward.

The future of movie theaters

According to analysts, an obvious, albeit drastic, measure is the closing of the thousands of poorly performing theaters by major theater chains. There are 40,700 movie theaters in the United States and Canada, and even some industry executives admit there shouldn’t be more than 35,000. Others think 25,000 is a healthier goal.

About 500 of them have closed since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Association of Theater Owners. More closures are expected this second half. Cineworld, which runs the Regal Cinemas chain, the second largest circuit in the US after AMC, is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The London-based company reported $8.9 billion in net debt, including $4 billion in lease liabilities. Resorting to Chapter 11 of US bankruptcy law would allow Cineworld to settle some of those debts.

“About 20% of theaters – increasingly, those with experiences like IMAX that make them special and advantageous – generate 80% of business profits,” said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, which licenses its technology to movie theaters. “With the exception of specific cases, no one needs a 20-screen cinema anymore. Period. Exclamation.”

More cinemas, less spectators

Viewer attendance at US and Canadian theaters peaked in 2002, when about 1.6 billion tickets were sold, according to the Motion Picture Association. The major studios and their specialty film subsidiaries released at least 140 films in theaters that year, with an original drama (Signals) It is a comedy (Greek wedding) among the top five performers. This year, ticket sales are expected to fall below 800 million, in part because of a drop in output from the biggest studios, which will release about 73 films in theaters, with big-budget sequels accounting for the biggest box office draws.

Over that same period, the number of theaters has increased by 14%, as multiplex theaters have sprung up in outlying suburbs and theaters built during a boom in the 1990s have struggled to operate. In a report released Aug. 23, Robert Fishman, a senior analyst at research firm MoffettNathanson, described film screening activity as “in dire need of restructuring”, noting that many theaters are “installed in zombie malls”.

As satisfying as the box office was over the summer, theaters sold just 17% of available tickets in the US, according to EntTelligence, a research firm. (Reinforcing Gelfond’s point of view: rooms with extra-large screens, including those with IMAX technology, can sell out on weekends for sessions between 6pm and 9pm.)

Loyalty program, promotion and alcoholic beverage

To sell more tickets, theaters are becoming more aggressive in marketing. They created loyalty programs that offer discounts for repeat visits. For the first time in its 102-year history, AMC mounted a national advertising campaign, hiring Nicole Kidman to champion the “stunning images on an enormous silver screen”. (AMC is working on a second campaign.) On a recent Saturday, most US movie theaters offered $3 tickets to all screenings as part of the first national day of cinema.

Movie theaters also began offering mobile food ordering, expanded sales of alcoholic beverages, invested in better projectors, made rooms available for rent for private screenings, and broadcast shows and video game tournaments. Over the past decade, cinema chains have removed thousands of traditional seats and installed more spacious recliners, reducing theater capacity. What about the seats that remain empty? They say they’re needed for blockbusters like Avengers: Endgamewhich grossed $357 million during its opening weekend in 2019.

Hollywood’s summer season, which runs from early May to early September, has historically accounted for 40% of annual ticket sales. This summer, the blockbuster for a number of films, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions 2: Origin of Gru and Thor: Love and Thunderproved that movie theaters are still a viable business – that watching moving pictures in the dark with strangers had not gone extinct, as many feared at the start of the pandemic.

Elvis thrilled older viewers, grossing $278 million worldwide. A Place Far Away From Herea book adaptation, and Everything Everywhere at the Same Timean unusual indie, had audiences on smaller scales.

But as the summer wore on, the spectators disappeared. The pandemic’s pent-up demand has been sated, and big-budget sequels and spin-offs have become less present in theaters where original-scripted films have gained a chance.

No! Do not look!by Jordan Peele, had about 40% fewer viewers than his previous film, Wereleased in 2019. Bullet trainan action-comedy starring Brad Pitt and heavily marketed, delivered middling results. Easter Sunday, The fall, Vengeance, Mack & Rita and There once was a genius debuted without any expectations of success.

“Some movies work very well in theaters, but not all,” said Richard Greenfield, founder of research firm LightShed Partners.

The highest grossing film recently in North America was damn invitation, a low-budget horror film that grossed $6.8 million, the lowest first-weekend gross since 2000, disregarding the period during the pandemic, when many theaters were closed, according to the comscore. (It was the lowest ever recorded when taking inflation into account.)

The more less famous comedies, dramas, documentaries and art films fail, the greater the chances that studios will turn to streaming services, ending the need for so many movie theaters.

Alternative businesses

“We’re going to see smaller movie theaters that aren’t owned by big chains start disappearing in greater numbers,” said Eric Wold, a senior analyst at B. Riley Securities. “Actually, that’s good for the networks that survive.”

About half of the theaters in North America are controlled by AMC, Cineworld and Cinemark Holdings. All of them lost money in the last quarter.

Between early April and late June, AMC reported revenue of $1.2 billion and a loss of $122 million. AMC has more than $5 billion in debt, a colossal amount for a company that was generating about $5.5 billion in annual revenue before the pandemic.

To regain balance, AMC has lured amateur “meme stock” investors, announced plans to sell AMC-branded microwave popcorn in supermarkets, and even acquired a stake in a Nevada gold mine. AMC has closed 98 theaters since the start of the pandemic, and has opened 45, largely taking over places previously occupied by smaller chains that closed during lockdowns.

Aron, CEO of AMC, recently told shareholders that, unlike Cineworld, his company would be able to withstand a period of weak box office. “We are very optimistic and confident in our future,” he tweeted on Aug. 18. In a press release, AMC noted that it had around $1 billion in liquidity.

Yesterday, Cineworld/Regal (our next largest competitor) issued a fairly bleak prognosis for its near-term performance and liquidity. By contrast, at AMC, we are quite optimistic and confident in our future. Especially just because of our new APE security. Our statement today: pic.twitter.com/Z0t9XhALpZ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 18, 2022

More expensive cinema and scarcity of films

Inflation poses a challenge to cinemas. Almost all of them are raising prices, although many consumers already see a trip to the movies as being too expensive. This summer, tickets averaged $12, up from $11.16 last year, according to EntTelligence.

The scarcity of films poses an even bigger problem. Just a movie, the indie comedy Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul, was scheduled to premiere Labor Day holiday weekend earlier this month, and it was simultaneously made available on Peacock, the streaming service, capping four-day ticket sales to an estimated $1.5 million at the box office. . Last year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed $94.7 million in the same period.

Theater owners were counting on Halloween Ends for October, but Universal Pictures decided to make it available simultaneously on Peacock as well.

Industry executives say they see only two chances for success on the horizon: Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverscheduled for release on November 11, and avatar 2scheduled for December 16.

Streaming releases

In some cases, the films don’t even make it to theaters, but go straight to the streaming platforms. Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive access to Abracadabra 2 and Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanksthis month. Between Knives and Secrets grossed $311 million worldwide in 2019; a sequel arrives on Netflix in December.

The studios also delayed the premieres in theaters because of the inconvenience caused by the pandemic in the production stages. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Creed III and Super Mario Bros have all been postponed to 2023.

The schedule of cinemas for the next year continues without many expectations. Currently, the major studios have about 75 movies slated for release. Fishman, the analyst, predicted approximately $8.5 billion in ticket sales for 2023, down 26% from 2019. As for worldwide sales, he is more optimistic, predicting a 7% decrease. . / TRANSLATION ROMINA CACIA