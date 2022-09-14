Afternoon Session 9/14/2022 – What to Expect When You’re Expecting

In the Afternoon Session of this Wednesday, 09/14, Globo shows the film What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012), which has a total original duration of 1h50.

Check out the synopsis: The challenges of impending parenthood turn the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities despair over the surprising demands of pregnancy. Hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author as her husband tries not to be outdone by his father, who is expecting twins with his young trophy wife. A photographer’s husband is unsure of his wife’s adoption plans. A single connection results in a surprise pregnancy for rival food truck owners.

More information about the Afternoon Session movie

Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting

continues after advertising

Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro

Directed by: Kirk Jones

Nationality: American

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Trailer:







A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.